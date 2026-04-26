4/26/26: Clear Skies and Warm Temperatures, High of 82, Low of 65, Gentle Winds, No Precipitation Expected Today

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 80.1°F with a light wind at 5.3 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation, and the skies are clear.

This afternoon’s high is expected to reach 82°F, with a low of 54.9°F anticipated overnight. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 7.6 mph during the day and 6.4 mph tonight. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, and conditions are expected to be overcast later in the evening with a low of 65.3°F.

Currently, there are no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for the area.

Today's Details High 82°F Low 55°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 38% UV Index 7.5 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 80°F · feels 83°F Sunrise 6:00am Sunset 7:30pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 82°F 55°F Fog Monday 85°F 61°F Overcast Tuesday 77°F 63°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 74°F 56°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 63°F 48°F Overcast Friday 65°F 46°F Overcast Saturday 60°F 40°F Overcast

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