4/26/26: Clear Skies and Warm Temperatures, High of 82, Low of 65, Gentle Winds, No Precipitation Expected Today

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 80.1°F with a light wind at 5.3 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation, and the skies are clear.
This afternoon’s high is expected to reach 82°F, with a low of 54.9°F anticipated overnight. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 7.6 mph during the day and 6.4 mph tonight. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, and conditions are expected to be overcast later in the evening with a low of 65.3°F.
Currently, there are no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for the area.
Today's Details
High
82°F
Low
55°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
38%
UV Index
7.5 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
80°F · feels 83°F
Sunrise
6:00am
Sunset
7:30pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|82°F
|55°F
|Fog
|Monday
|85°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|77°F
|63°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|74°F
|56°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|63°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|65°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|60°F
|40°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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