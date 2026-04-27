4/26/26: Clear Skies and Mild Evenings with a Low of 66 in Williamson County

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 68.4°F with a light wind from the southeast at 3 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today, and the sky remains clear at this hour.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 81.5°F and dipped to a low of 54.9°F. Winds today varied, peaking at 7.6 mph, with no chance of precipitation reported. For tonight, the low is expected to settle around 66.2°F, with winds increasing slightly to a max of 6.2 mph. The sky is expected to remain partly cloudy.

At this time, there are no active weather warnings or alerts in effect for the region. Conditions are expected to remain stable into tomorrow morning, with clear skies and mild temperatures.

Today's Details High 82°F Low 55°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 54% UV Index 7.5 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 68°F · feels 67°F Sunrise 6:00am Sunset 7:30pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 82°F 55°F Fog Monday 83°F 61°F Overcast Tuesday 77°F 64°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 74°F 55°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 65°F 47°F Overcast Friday 67°F 47°F Overcast Saturday 64°F 48°F Overcast

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