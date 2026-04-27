4/26/26: Clear Skies and Mild Evenings with a Low of 66 in Williamson County

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 68.4°F with a light wind from the southeast at 3 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today, and the sky remains clear at this hour.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 81.5°F and dipped to a low of 54.9°F. Winds today varied, peaking at 7.6 mph, with no chance of precipitation reported. For tonight, the low is expected to settle around 66.2°F, with winds increasing slightly to a max of 6.2 mph. The sky is expected to remain partly cloudy.
At this time, there are no active weather warnings or alerts in effect for the region. Conditions are expected to remain stable into tomorrow morning, with clear skies and mild temperatures.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|82°F
|55°F
|Fog
|Monday
|83°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|77°F
|64°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|74°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|65°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|67°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|64°F
|48°F
|Overcast
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