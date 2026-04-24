4/24/26: Overcast with a High of 80 and Current Temp of 79; Slight Rain Possible Later with Wind up to 13 mph.

The current weather in Williamson County at 1:46 PM shows a temperature of 79.2°F with winds from the south at 13.2 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no precipitation reported so far today.
The high temperature for today is expected to reach 80.1°F, with a low of 56.1°F. Winds may decrease slightly, reaching up to 12.8 mph. There is a 43% chance of precipitation, with a forecasted total of 0.11 in of rain possible. Slight rain is anticipated later in the day.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 66.9°F, with winds decreasing to a maximum of 11.1 mph. The overcast conditions will persist, and the chance of precipitation remains at 43%. Rainfall may continue through the evening.
Today's Details
High
80°F
Low
56°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
40%
UV Index
6.4 (High)
Precip
43% chance · 0.11 in
Now
79°F · feels 74°F
Sunrise
6:02am
Sunset
7:28pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|80°F
|56°F
|Rain: slight
|Saturday
|75°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|75°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|79°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Tuesday
|74°F
|63°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|66°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|64°F
|46°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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