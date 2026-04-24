Home Weather 4/24/26: Overcast with a High of 80 and Current Temp of 79;...

4/24/26: Overcast with a High of 80 and Current Temp of 79; Slight Rain Possible Later with Wind up to 13 mph.

By
Source Staff
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The current weather in Williamson County at 1:46 PM shows a temperature of 79.2°F with winds from the south at 13.2 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no precipitation reported so far today.

The high temperature for today is expected to reach 80.1°F, with a low of 56.1°F. Winds may decrease slightly, reaching up to 12.8 mph. There is a 43% chance of precipitation, with a forecasted total of 0.11 in of rain possible. Slight rain is anticipated later in the day.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 66.9°F, with winds decreasing to a maximum of 11.1 mph. The overcast conditions will persist, and the chance of precipitation remains at 43%. Rainfall may continue through the evening.

Today's Details

High
80°F
Low
56°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
40%
UV Index
6.4 (High)
Precip
43% chance · 0.11 in
Now
79°F · feels 74°F
Sunrise
6:02am
Sunset
7:28pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 80°F 56°F Rain: slight
Saturday 75°F 62°F Overcast
Sunday 75°F 55°F Overcast
Monday 79°F 55°F Drizzle: dense
Tuesday 74°F 63°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 66°F 53°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 64°F 46°F Overcast
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