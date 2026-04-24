4/24/26: Overcast with a high of 78 and mild winds; expect evening temperatures around 65 and a chance of rain later.

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 78.1°F with winds from the southeast at 10.1 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 78.4°F and a low of 56.1°F. For the evening, expect a low of 65.3°F with winds decreasing to around 6.6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 32%, with a total forecast of up to 0.2 in of moderate rain this evening.

Currently, there are no official weather warnings in effect for the area. Conditions are expected to remain overcast throughout the night. Please stay tuned for updates as the situation develops.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 56°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 42% UV Index 6.4 (High) Precip 32% chance · 0.2 in Now 78°F · feels 75°F Sunrise 6:02am Sunset 7:28pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 78°F 56°F Rain: moderate Saturday 79°F 60°F Overcast Sunday 75°F 55°F Overcast Monday 79°F 55°F Drizzle: dense Tuesday 74°F 63°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 66°F 53°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 64°F 46°F Overcast

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