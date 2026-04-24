4/24/26: Overcast with a high of 78 and mild winds; expect evening temperatures around 65 and a chance of rain later.

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 78.1°F with winds from the southeast at 10.1 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 78.4°F and a low of 56.1°F. For the evening, expect a low of 65.3°F with winds decreasing to around 6.6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 32%, with a total forecast of up to 0.2 in of moderate rain this evening.
Currently, there are no official weather warnings in effect for the area. Conditions are expected to remain overcast throughout the night. Please stay tuned for updates as the situation develops.
Today's Details
High
78°F
Low
56°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
42%
UV Index
6.4 (High)
Precip
32% chance · 0.2 in
Now
78°F · feels 75°F
Sunrise
6:02am
Sunset
7:28pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|78°F
|56°F
|Rain: moderate
|Saturday
|79°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|75°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|79°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Tuesday
|74°F
|63°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|66°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|64°F
|46°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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