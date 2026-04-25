4/24/26: Overcast with a High of 78 and a Low of 64; Current Temp 67, Light Winds, 30% Chance of Evening Rain

In Williamson County at 9:30 PM, the temperature is currently 67.1°F, with a light wind from the east at 3 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today, and conditions remain overcast.
Earlier today, the high reached 78.4°F, while the low was 56.1°F. Winds during the day peaked at 13.2 mph, and there was a 30% chance of precipitation, though it did not materialize.
Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 64.9°F. Wind gusts may again reach up to 13.2 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains at 30%. Overcast skies will persist overnight.
Today's Details
High
78°F
Low
56°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
87%
UV Index
6.4 (High)
Precip
30% chance · 0 in
Now
67°F · feels 71°F
Sunrise
6:02am
Sunset
7:28pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|78°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|78°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|83°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|76°F
|59°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|78°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|71°F
|55°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|64°F
|48°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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