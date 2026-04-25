Home Weather 4/24/26: Overcast with a High of 78 and a Low of 64;...

4/24/26: Overcast with a High of 78 and a Low of 64; Current Temp 67, Light Winds, 30% Chance of Evening Rain

By
Source Staff
-
photo by Donna Vissman

In Williamson County at 9:30 PM, the temperature is currently 67.1°F, with a light wind from the east at 3 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today, and conditions remain overcast.

Earlier today, the high reached 78.4°F, while the low was 56.1°F. Winds during the day peaked at 13.2 mph, and there was a 30% chance of precipitation, though it did not materialize.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 64.9°F. Wind gusts may again reach up to 13.2 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains at 30%. Overcast skies will persist overnight.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
56°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
87%
UV Index
6.4 (High)
Precip
30% chance · 0 in
Now
67°F · feels 71°F
Sunrise
6:02am
Sunset
7:28pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 78°F 56°F Overcast
Saturday 78°F 61°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 83°F 56°F Overcast
Monday 76°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 78°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 71°F 55°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 64°F 48°F Overcast
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