Home Weather 4/24/26: Clear Skies and 56; Today High of 82, Low of 55;...

4/24/26: Clear Skies and 56; Today High of 82, Low of 55; Overcast Tonight, Low of 68

By
Source Staff
-

At 4:51 AM, Williamson County is experiencing clear skies with a current temperature of 56.1°F. Winds are light at 5.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation reported.

Today, expect a high of 82.2°F with overcast conditions developing later in the day. Winds may increase to about 12.8 mph, and there is a 35% chance of precipitation, although no rain is anticipated. Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 67.5°F, with continued overcast skies and winds reaching up to 8.1 mph, alongside the same 35% chance of precipitation.

No official weather warnings are in effect for Williamson County at this time.

Today's Details

High
82°F
Low
55°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
82%
UV Index
6.2 (High)
Precip
35% chance · 0 in
Now
56°F · feels 54°F
Sunrise
6:02am
Sunset
7:28pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 82°F 55°F Overcast
Saturday 74°F 62°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 78°F 57°F Drizzle: light
Monday 77°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 78°F 63°F Rain showers: slight
Wednesday 70°F 54°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 65°F 47°F Overcast
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