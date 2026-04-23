4/23/26: Partly Cloudy with a High of 82 and Current Temp of 79; Light Winds and Clear Tonight with Low of 63

Current conditions in Williamson County at 5:05 PM show a temperature of 79.2°F, with a wind speed of 12.6 mph. The area remains dry, with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 82°F, while the low was 51.6°F. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 63.3°F, with winds calming to about 10.4 mph. Conditions will remain mainly clear, and the chance of precipitation is at 0%.

No official weather warnings are in effect at this time. Residents can expect a pleasant evening ahead.

Today's Details High 82°F Low 52°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 35% UV Index 7.5 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 79°F · feels 74°F Sunrise 6:03am Sunset 7:27pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 82°F 52°F Partly cloudy Friday 81°F 56°F Drizzle: light Saturday 72°F 61°F Drizzle: light Sunday 78°F 57°F Drizzle: light Monday 77°F 59°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 70°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 69°F 51°F Overcast

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