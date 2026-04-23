4/23/26: Partly Cloudy with a High of 82 and Current Temp of 79; Light Winds and Clear Tonight with Low of 63

Current conditions in Williamson County at 5:05 PM show a temperature of 79.2°F, with a wind speed of 12.6 mph. The area remains dry, with no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the high reached 82°F, while the low was 51.6°F. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 63.3°F, with winds calming to about 10.4 mph. Conditions will remain mainly clear, and the chance of precipitation is at 0%.
No official weather warnings are in effect at this time. Residents can expect a pleasant evening ahead.
Today's Details
High
82°F
Low
52°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
35%
UV Index
7.5 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
79°F · feels 74°F
Sunrise
6:03am
Sunset
7:27pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|82°F
|52°F
|Partly cloudy
|Friday
|81°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|72°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|78°F
|57°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|77°F
|59°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|70°F
|59°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|69°F
|51°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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