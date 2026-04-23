Home Weather 4/23/26: Partly Cloudy with a High of 82 and Current Temp of...

4/23/26: Partly Cloudy with a High of 82 and Current Temp of 79; Light Winds and Clear Tonight with Low of 63

By
Source Staff
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Current conditions in Williamson County at 5:05 PM show a temperature of 79.2°F, with a wind speed of 12.6 mph. The area remains dry, with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 82°F, while the low was 51.6°F. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 63.3°F, with winds calming to about 10.4 mph. Conditions will remain mainly clear, and the chance of precipitation is at 0%.

No official weather warnings are in effect at this time. Residents can expect a pleasant evening ahead.

Today's Details

High
82°F
Low
52°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
35%
UV Index
7.5 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
79°F · feels 74°F
Sunrise
6:03am
Sunset
7:27pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 82°F 52°F Partly cloudy
Friday 81°F 56°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 72°F 61°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 78°F 57°F Drizzle: light
Monday 77°F 59°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 70°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 69°F 51°F Overcast
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