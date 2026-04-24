4/23/26: Clear Skies and Mild Temps With a High of 82, Currently 66.4°F, No Precipitation Expected Tonight

In Williamson County at 9:30 PM, the temperature is currently 66.4°F with a light wind blowing at 5 mph. Conditions are clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the high reached 82°F, and the low was 51.6°F, with wind gusts up to 12.2 mph. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of approximately 63.3°F, with similar wind speeds expected. The forecast for tonight indicates mainly clear conditions, with no chance of precipitation.
There are currently no official weather alerts in effect for Williamson County. Residents can expect calm and clear conditions as they head through the night.
Today's Details
High
82°F
Low
52°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
52%
UV Index
7.5 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
66°F · feels 64°F
Sunrise
6:03am
Sunset
7:27pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|82°F
|52°F
|Mainly clear
|Friday
|80°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|78°F
|59°F
|Rain: heavy
|Sunday
|72°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|77°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|77°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|70°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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