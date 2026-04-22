Home Weather 4/22/26: Clear Skies Overnight with Low of 61, Daytime High Reached 80,...

4/22/26: Clear Skies Overnight with Low of 61, Daytime High Reached 80, Light Winds and Minimal Precip Chance

By
Source Staff
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Current conditions in Williamson County at 4:51 AM show a temperature of 50.2°F with a light wind from the east at 4.2 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation, and the sky is clear.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 80.4°F, while the low was 49.6°F. Looking ahead, the forecast for today indicates continued clear skies with winds increasing to a maximum of 10.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%, and no significant weather changes are expected throughout the day.

Tonight, the low temperature is projected to be 61.3°F, with winds moderating to about 10 mph. Conditions are expected to remain clear, maintaining a tranquil atmosphere as we move into tomorrow.

Today's Details

High
80°F
Low
50°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
78%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
50°F · feels 47°F
Sunrise
6:05am
Sunset
7:26pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 80°F 50°F Clear sky
Thursday 79°F 52°F Overcast
Friday 77°F 58°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 80°F 60°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 73°F 56°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 76°F 58°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 65°F 55°F Drizzle: light
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