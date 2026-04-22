4/22/26: Clear Skies Overnight with Low of 61, Daytime High Reached 80, Light Winds and Minimal Precip Chance

Current conditions in Williamson County at 4:51 AM show a temperature of 50.2°F with a light wind from the east at 4.2 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation, and the sky is clear.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 80.4°F, while the low was 49.6°F. Looking ahead, the forecast for today indicates continued clear skies with winds increasing to a maximum of 10.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%, and no significant weather changes are expected throughout the day.
Tonight, the low temperature is projected to be 61.3°F, with winds moderating to about 10 mph. Conditions are expected to remain clear, maintaining a tranquil atmosphere as we move into tomorrow.
Today's Details
High
80°F
Low
50°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
78%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
50°F · feels 47°F
Sunrise
6:05am
Sunset
7:26pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|80°F
|50°F
|Clear sky
|Thursday
|79°F
|52°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|77°F
|58°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|80°F
|60°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|73°F
|56°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|76°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|65°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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