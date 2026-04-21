4/21/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 79, Low Tonight of 60; Winds Up to 13 mph, No Precipitation Expected

The current conditions in Williamson County at 1:46 PM are 78.8°F with a wind speed of 11.6 mph. The skies are mainly clear with no recorded precipitation.

Today’s high temperature is expected to reach 79.7°F, while the low for the day was 45.7°F. Wind gusts may increase up to 13.3 mph throughout the afternoon. There is no chance of precipitation today, contributing to a dry and pleasant weather pattern.

As we look ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 59.5°F. Winds will remain moderate, with gusts up to 9.8 mph, and skies are forecasted to be overcast. There is no chance of rain overnight, maintaining dry conditions into the next morning.

Today's Details High 80°F Low 46°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 26% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 79°F · feels 76°F Sunrise 6:06am Sunset 7:25pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 80°F 46°F Overcast Wednesday 81°F 53°F Overcast Thursday 78°F 54°F Overcast Friday 77°F 58°F Drizzle: dense Saturday 75°F 59°F Drizzle: dense Sunday 79°F 56°F Drizzle: light Monday 73°F 62°F Rain showers: moderate

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