Home Weather 4/21/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 79, Low Tonight of 60;...

4/21/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 79, Low Tonight of 60; Winds Up to 13 mph, No Precipitation Expected

By
Source Staff
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The current conditions in Williamson County at 1:46 PM are 78.8°F with a wind speed of 11.6 mph. The skies are mainly clear with no recorded precipitation.

Today’s high temperature is expected to reach 79.7°F, while the low for the day was 45.7°F. Wind gusts may increase up to 13.3 mph throughout the afternoon. There is no chance of precipitation today, contributing to a dry and pleasant weather pattern.

As we look ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 59.5°F. Winds will remain moderate, with gusts up to 9.8 mph, and skies are forecasted to be overcast. There is no chance of rain overnight, maintaining dry conditions into the next morning.

Today's Details

High
80°F
Low
46°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
26%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
79°F · feels 76°F
Sunrise
6:06am
Sunset
7:25pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 80°F 46°F Overcast
Wednesday 81°F 53°F Overcast
Thursday 78°F 54°F Overcast
Friday 77°F 58°F Drizzle: dense
Saturday 75°F 59°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 79°F 56°F Drizzle: light
Monday 73°F 62°F Rain showers: moderate
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