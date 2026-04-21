4/21/26: Clear Skies Today with a High of 80 and Low of 46, Tonight Overcast with a Low of 59, No Precipitation Expected

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 46°F with a light wind from the southeast at 5.4 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation, and the skies are clear.

Today, temperatures are expected to rise significantly, reaching a high of 79.9°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, potentially gusting up to 12.2 mph. There is no chance of precipitation, so the dry and clear conditions will persist into the daytime.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 59.2°F. The wind will moderate slightly, with speeds up to 9.5 mph, and the sky will remain overcast. There is still no expectation of rain overnight.

No official weather warnings or alerts are currently in effect for the area.

Today's Details High 80°F Low 46°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 83% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 46°F · feels 42°F Sunrise 6:06am Sunset 7:25pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 80°F 46°F Overcast Wednesday 81°F 52°F Clear sky Thursday 77°F 53°F Overcast Friday 76°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 81°F 62°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 75°F 56°F Overcast Monday 68°F 60°F Drizzle: dense

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