Home Weather 4/21/26: Clear Skies Today with a High of 80 and Low of...

4/21/26: Clear Skies Today with a High of 80 and Low of 46, Tonight Overcast with a Low of 59, No Precipitation Expected

By
Source Staff
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At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 46°F with a light wind from the southeast at 5.4 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation, and the skies are clear.

Today, temperatures are expected to rise significantly, reaching a high of 79.9°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, potentially gusting up to 12.2 mph. There is no chance of precipitation, so the dry and clear conditions will persist into the daytime.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 59.2°F. The wind will moderate slightly, with speeds up to 9.5 mph, and the sky will remain overcast. There is still no expectation of rain overnight.

No official weather warnings or alerts are currently in effect for the area.

Today's Details

High
80°F
Low
46°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
83%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
46°F · feels 42°F
Sunrise
6:06am
Sunset
7:25pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 80°F 46°F Overcast
Wednesday 81°F 52°F Clear sky
Thursday 77°F 53°F Overcast
Friday 76°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 81°F 62°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 75°F 56°F Overcast
Monday 68°F 60°F Drizzle: dense
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