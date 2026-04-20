4/20/26: Clear Skies and Reached 74, With Winds Up to 12 mph; Tonight’s Low Expected Around 55

Current conditions in Williamson County at 5:05 PM show a temperature of 72°F with a wind speed of 10.9 mph. There has been no precipitation today, and the sky remains clear.
Earlier today, the high reached 73.6°F, while the low was recorded at 41.2°F. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 54.7°F, with wind speeds decreasing to a maximum of 8.4 mph. The forecast indicates a continued clear sky with no chance of precipitation.
There are no active weather alerts at this time. Conditions are expected to remain stable throughout the evening.
Today's Details
High
74°F
Low
41°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
33%
UV Index
7.3 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
72°F · feels 65°F
Sunrise
6:07am
Sunset
7:25pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|74°F
|41°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|80°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|75°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|77°F
|52°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|78°F
|58°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|78°F
|60°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|76°F
|57°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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