Home Weather 4/20/26: Clear Skies and Reached 74, With Winds Up to 12 mph;...

4/20/26: Clear Skies and Reached 74, With Winds Up to 12 mph; Tonight’s Low Expected Around 55

By
Source Staff
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Current conditions in Williamson County at 5:05 PM show a temperature of 72°F with a wind speed of 10.9 mph. There has been no precipitation today, and the sky remains clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 73.6°F, while the low was recorded at 41.2°F. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 54.7°F, with wind speeds decreasing to a maximum of 8.4 mph. The forecast indicates a continued clear sky with no chance of precipitation.

There are no active weather alerts at this time. Conditions are expected to remain stable throughout the evening.

Today's Details

High
74°F
Low
41°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
33%
UV Index
7.3 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
72°F · feels 65°F
Sunrise
6:07am
Sunset
7:25pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 74°F 41°F Clear sky
Tuesday 80°F 48°F Overcast
Wednesday 75°F 53°F Overcast
Thursday 77°F 52°F Overcast
Friday 78°F 58°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 78°F 60°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 76°F 57°F Drizzle: light
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