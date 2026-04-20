4/20/26: Clear Skies and Reached 74, With Winds Up to 12 mph; Tonight’s Low Expected Around 55

Current conditions in Williamson County at 5:05 PM show a temperature of 72°F with a wind speed of 10.9 mph. There has been no precipitation today, and the sky remains clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 73.6°F, while the low was recorded at 41.2°F. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 54.7°F, with wind speeds decreasing to a maximum of 8.4 mph. The forecast indicates a continued clear sky with no chance of precipitation.

There are no active weather alerts at this time. Conditions are expected to remain stable throughout the evening.

Today's Details High 74°F Low 41°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 33% UV Index 7.3 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 72°F · feels 65°F Sunrise 6:07am Sunset 7:25pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 74°F 41°F Clear sky Tuesday 80°F 48°F Overcast Wednesday 75°F 53°F Overcast Thursday 77°F 52°F Overcast Friday 78°F 58°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 78°F 60°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 76°F 57°F Drizzle: light

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