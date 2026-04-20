4/20/26: Clear Skies and 73° Afternoon High, Low of 54° Tonight, Light Wind at 13 mph, No Precipitation Expected

At 1:46 PM, current conditions in Williamson County report a temperature of 73.2°F with a wind speed of 13.6 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Today, the temperature reached a high of 73.2°F and a low of 41.2°F. Winds are expected to increase slightly, with speeds up to 13.7 mph throughout the afternoon. Conditions remain dry with a 0% chance of precipitation.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 54°F, accompanied by winds decreasing to around 8.9 mph. The clear skies will continue into the night, maintaining a mild evening atmosphere.
No official weather warnings are currently active for the area.
Today's Details
High
73°F
Low
41°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
32%
UV Index
7.3 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
73°F · feels 69°F
Sunrise
6:07am
Sunset
7:25pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|73°F
|41°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|80°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|74°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|77°F
|52°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|78°F
|58°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|78°F
|60°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|76°F
|57°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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