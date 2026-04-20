4/20/26: Clear Skies and 73° Afternoon High, Low of 54° Tonight, Light Wind at 13 mph, No Precipitation Expected

At 1:46 PM, current conditions in Williamson County report a temperature of 73.2°F with a wind speed of 13.6 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today, the temperature reached a high of 73.2°F and a low of 41.2°F. Winds are expected to increase slightly, with speeds up to 13.7 mph throughout the afternoon. Conditions remain dry with a 0% chance of precipitation.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 54°F, accompanied by winds decreasing to around 8.9 mph. The clear skies will continue into the night, maintaining a mild evening atmosphere.

No official weather warnings are currently active for the area.

Today's Details High 73°F Low 41°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 32% UV Index 7.3 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 73°F · feels 69°F Sunrise 6:07am Sunset 7:25pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 73°F 41°F Clear sky Tuesday 80°F 47°F Overcast Wednesday 74°F 51°F Overcast Thursday 77°F 52°F Overcast Friday 78°F 58°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 78°F 60°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 76°F 57°F Drizzle: light

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