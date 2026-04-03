4/2/26: Overcast Evening in Williamson County, Temp Holding at 73

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 73°F with an overcast sky. Winds are blowing at 8.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, the high reached 82.4°F with winds up to 17.3 mph. The weather remained consistently overcast throughout the day, although there was only a 1% chance of precipitation, which resulted in no rainfall.

For the rest of the night, temperatures are expected to slightly decrease to a low of 72.3°F. The sky will stay overcast, and the wind will continue at a speed of up to 13 mph. Similar to earlier, the chance of rain remains minimal at 1%.

Residents and visitors in Williamson County should expect a quiet and dry night ahead, with no significant weather disruptions anticipated.

Today's Details High 82°F Low 65°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 50% UV Index 6.1 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 73°F · feels 71°F Sunrise 6:31am Sunset 7:09pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 82°F 65°F Overcast Friday 82°F 65°F Overcast Saturday 80°F 55°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 60°F 45°F Overcast Monday 61°F 42°F Overcast Tuesday 54°F 40°F Overcast Wednesday 62°F 32°F Overcast

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