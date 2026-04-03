4/2/26: Overcast Evening in Williamson County, Temp Holding at 73

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 73°F with an overcast sky. Winds are blowing at 8.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded tonight.
Earlier today, the high reached 82.4°F with winds up to 17.3 mph. The weather remained consistently overcast throughout the day, although there was only a 1% chance of precipitation, which resulted in no rainfall.
For the rest of the night, temperatures are expected to slightly decrease to a low of 72.3°F. The sky will stay overcast, and the wind will continue at a speed of up to 13 mph. Similar to earlier, the chance of rain remains minimal at 1%.
Residents and visitors in Williamson County should expect a quiet and dry night ahead, with no significant weather disruptions anticipated.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|82°F
|65°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|82°F
|65°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|80°F
|55°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Sunday
|60°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|61°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|54°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|62°F
|32°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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