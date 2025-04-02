4-2-2025 Severe Weather Expected

Ok , yet another overnight Severe event will arrive this evening. Add to that a Flood Watch and Wind Advisory, and probably later tonight a Tornado Watch, and it looks to be a restless evening.

There is another chance for strong to severe storms on Thursday, and again over the weekend, and the rain will be relentless.

Flood Watch

Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 629 AM CDT Wed Apr 2 2025 TNZ005>011-023>031-056>060-062-093-030900- /O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0004.250403T0000Z-250406T1200Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Rutherford-Wayne- Including the cities of Hartsville, McEwen, Ashland City, Nashville, Erin, Goodlettsville, Hendersonville, Murfreesboro, Celina, Brentwood, New Johnsonville, Mount Juliet, Carthage, Smyrna, Dickson, La Vergne, Columbia, Lebanon, Gallatin, Lobelville, Lafayette, Waynesboro, Centerville, Springfield, Byrdstown, Kingston Springs, Gainesboro, Linden, Dover, Clarksville, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Franklin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, Hohenwald, and Clifton 629 AM CDT Wed Apr 2 2025 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Cheatham, Clay, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lewis, Macon, Maury, Montgomery, Perry, Pickett, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Wayne, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...From this evening through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are forecast across portions of Middle Tennessee Wednesday evening through Sunday morning, producing locally heavy rainfall across already saturated soils. Flooding and flash flooding is possible, including rises on streams and rivers. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Today A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4am. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Increasing clouds, with a low around 67. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Wind Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 630 AM CDT Wed Apr 2 2025 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-030900- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0006.250402T1500Z-250403T0900Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Hartsville, McEwen, Sparta, Ashland City, Altamont, Spencer, Nashville, Erin, Goodlettsville, Lawrenceburg, Hendersonville, Manchester, Murfreesboro, Celina, Shelbyville, Woodbury, Brentwood, McMinnville, New Johnsonville, Mount Juliet, Carthage, Allardt, Smyrna, Pulaski, Crossville, Smithville, Dickson, La Vergne, Columbia, Lebanon, Tullahoma, Gallatin, Lobelville, Coalmont, Lafayette, Waynesboro, Centerville, Springfield, Byrdstown, Kingston Springs, Gainesboro, Linden, Cookeville, Jamestown, Dover, Clarksville, South Carthage, Livingston, Gordonsville, Franklin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, Lewisburg, Hohenwald, and Clifton 630 AM CDT Wed Apr 2 2025 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Graphics courtesy of NWS-Nashville:

