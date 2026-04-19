4/19/26: Overcast With a High of 64 and Low of 42, Wind Up to 12.7, Clear Tonight With a Low of 49.6

Williamson County is currently experiencing an overcast morning with a temperature of 44.1°F. Winds are light at 4 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Looking ahead to today, the high is expected to reach 64.2°F, with a low of 42.3°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching up to 12.7 mph, with a slight chance of precipitation at 7%. Conditions are forecasted to remain overcast for most of the day.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 49.6°F, with winds continuing at speeds of up to 11.1 mph. Skies will clear overnight, with no expected precipitation.
There are no active official weather alerts for Williamson County at this time.
Today's Details
High
64°F
Low
42°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
92%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
7% chance · 0 in
Now
44°F · feels 40°F
Sunrise
6:08am
Sunset
7:24pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|64°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|70°F
|43°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|74°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|77°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|78°F
|54°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|77°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|76°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: dense
Next 24 Hours
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