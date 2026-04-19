4/19/26: Overcast With a High of 64 and Low of 42, Wind Up to 12.7, Clear Tonight With a Low of 49.6

Williamson County is currently experiencing an overcast morning with a temperature of 44.1°F. Winds are light at 4 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead to today, the high is expected to reach 64.2°F, with a low of 42.3°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching up to 12.7 mph, with a slight chance of precipitation at 7%. Conditions are forecasted to remain overcast for most of the day.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 49.6°F, with winds continuing at speeds of up to 11.1 mph. Skies will clear overnight, with no expected precipitation.

There are no active official weather alerts for Williamson County at this time.

Today's Details High 64°F Low 42°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 92% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 7% chance · 0 in Now 44°F · feels 40°F Sunrise 6:08am Sunset 7:24pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 64°F 42°F Overcast Monday 70°F 43°F Clear sky Tuesday 74°F 49°F Overcast Wednesday 77°F 50°F Overcast Thursday 78°F 54°F Overcast Friday 77°F 59°F Drizzle: light Saturday 76°F 60°F Drizzle: dense

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