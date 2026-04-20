Home Weather 4/19/26: Clear Skies Tonight, Low 50.4, High of 65.8 Today, Winds Up...

4/19/26: Clear Skies Tonight, Low 50.4, High of 65.8 Today, Winds Up to 10.8, No Precipitation Recorded

By
Source Staff
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Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 52.3°F, with a light wind from the south at 4.8 mph. The skies remain clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 65.8°F and a low of 41.7°F. Winds peaked at 10.8 mph, with a low chance of precipitation at 7%, resulting in no measurable rainfall. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to around 50.4°F, with winds increasing slightly to a potential 8.7 mph and no chance of precipitation. The clear skies are expected to continue throughout the night.

No official weather warnings or alerts are currently in effect for Williamson County. Please stay tuned for further updates as conditions may change.

Today's Details

High
66°F
Low
42°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
42%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
7% chance · 0 in
Now
52°F · feels 46°F
Sunrise
6:08am
Sunset
7:24pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 66°F 42°F Overcast
Monday 74°F 45°F Clear sky
Tuesday 81°F 48°F Overcast
Wednesday 75°F 51°F Overcast
Thursday 76°F 53°F Overcast
Friday 80°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 73°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate
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