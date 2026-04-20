4/19/26: Clear Skies Tonight, Low 50.4, High of 65.8 Today, Winds Up to 10.8, No Precipitation Recorded

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 52.3°F, with a light wind from the south at 4.8 mph. The skies remain clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 65.8°F and a low of 41.7°F. Winds peaked at 10.8 mph, with a low chance of precipitation at 7%, resulting in no measurable rainfall. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to around 50.4°F, with winds increasing slightly to a potential 8.7 mph and no chance of precipitation. The clear skies are expected to continue throughout the night.

No official weather warnings or alerts are currently in effect for Williamson County. Please stay tuned for further updates as conditions may change.

Today's Details High 66°F Low 42°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 42% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 7% chance · 0 in Now 52°F · feels 46°F Sunrise 6:08am Sunset 7:24pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 66°F 42°F Overcast Monday 74°F 45°F Clear sky Tuesday 81°F 48°F Overcast Wednesday 75°F 51°F Overcast Thursday 76°F 53°F Overcast Friday 80°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 73°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate

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