4/17/26: Overcast and Mild, High 83.7, Low 56.3; Currently 71.1 with Light Winds and Clear Skies Tonight

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM display a temperature of 71.1°F with light winds at 3.7 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far this evening.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 83.7°F and a low of 56.3°F, with winds reaching up to 13.6 mph and a 52% chance of rain that resulted in 0.01 in of light drizzle. Tonight’s low is expected to drop to 68.5°F, with winds increasing up to 7 mph and a clear sky anticipated, presenting a calm and pleasant evening.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Williamson County. Weather conditions are expected to remain stable overnight, making it a good time for outdoor activities.

Today's Details High 84°F Low 56°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 64% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 52% chance · 0.01 in Now 71°F · feels 72°F Sunrise 6:11am Sunset 7:22pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 84°F 56°F Drizzle: light Saturday 74°F 48°F Rain: moderate Sunday 63°F 41°F Overcast Monday 70°F 44°F Clear sky Tuesday 74°F 49°F Overcast Wednesday 78°F 53°F Overcast Thursday 79°F 56°F Partly cloudy

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