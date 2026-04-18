4/17/26: Overcast and Mild, High 83.7, Low 56.3; Currently 71.1 with Light Winds and Clear Skies Tonight

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM display a temperature of 71.1°F with light winds at 3.7 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far this evening.
Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 83.7°F and a low of 56.3°F, with winds reaching up to 13.6 mph and a 52% chance of rain that resulted in 0.01 in of light drizzle. Tonight’s low is expected to drop to 68.5°F, with winds increasing up to 7 mph and a clear sky anticipated, presenting a calm and pleasant evening.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Williamson County. Weather conditions are expected to remain stable overnight, making it a good time for outdoor activities.
Today's Details
High
84°F
Low
56°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
64%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
52% chance · 0.01 in
Now
71°F · feels 72°F
Sunrise
6:11am
Sunset
7:22pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|84°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|74°F
|48°F
|Rain: moderate
|Sunday
|63°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|70°F
|44°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|74°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|78°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|79°F
|56°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
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