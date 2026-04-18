Home Weather 4/17/26: Overcast and Mild, High 83.7, Low 56.3; Currently 71.1 with Light...

4/17/26: Overcast and Mild, High 83.7, Low 56.3; Currently 71.1 with Light Winds and Clear Skies Tonight

By
Source Staff
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Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM display a temperature of 71.1°F with light winds at 3.7 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far this evening.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 83.7°F and a low of 56.3°F, with winds reaching up to 13.6 mph and a 52% chance of rain that resulted in 0.01 in of light drizzle. Tonight’s low is expected to drop to 68.5°F, with winds increasing up to 7 mph and a clear sky anticipated, presenting a calm and pleasant evening.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Williamson County. Weather conditions are expected to remain stable overnight, making it a good time for outdoor activities.

Today's Details

High
84°F
Low
56°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
64%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
52% chance · 0.01 in
Now
71°F · feels 72°F
Sunrise
6:11am
Sunset
7:22pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 84°F 56°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 74°F 48°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 63°F 41°F Overcast
Monday 70°F 44°F Clear sky
Tuesday 74°F 49°F Overcast
Wednesday 78°F 53°F Overcast
Thursday 79°F 56°F Partly cloudy
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