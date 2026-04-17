4/17/26: Clear Skies With High of 84 and Low of 57; Light Drizzle Expected Tonight With Warm Temperatures

Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 57.2°F. Winds are calm, blowing at 4.8 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 83.5°F with a low of 56.8°F. Winds may pick up throughout the day, reaching speeds of up to 13.6 mph. There is a 52% chance of light drizzle, with an expected total precipitation of around 0.01 in.

Tonight, the low will settle at 68.4°F, with winds decreasing to about 5.5 mph. Conditions will remain clear, and there is a minimal 2% chance of precipitation. Overall, a pleasant evening is anticipated with comfortable temperatures.

Today's Details High 83°F Low 57°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 90% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 52% chance · 0.01 in Now 57°F · feels 56°F Sunrise 6:11am Sunset 7:22pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 83°F 57°F Drizzle: light Saturday 72°F 47°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 64°F 44°F Overcast Monday 71°F 45°F Mainly clear Tuesday 74°F 51°F Overcast Wednesday 77°F 53°F Overcast Thursday 80°F 55°F Partly cloudy

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