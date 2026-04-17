4/17/26: Clear Skies With High of 84 and Low of 57; Light Drizzle Expected Tonight With Warm Temperatures

Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 57.2°F. Winds are calm, blowing at 4.8 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 83.5°F with a low of 56.8°F. Winds may pick up throughout the day, reaching speeds of up to 13.6 mph. There is a 52% chance of light drizzle, with an expected total precipitation of around 0.01 in.
Tonight, the low will settle at 68.4°F, with winds decreasing to about 5.5 mph. Conditions will remain clear, and there is a minimal 2% chance of precipitation. Overall, a pleasant evening is anticipated with comfortable temperatures.
Today's Details
High
83°F
Low
57°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
90%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
52% chance · 0.01 in
Now
57°F · feels 56°F
Sunrise
6:11am
Sunset
7:22pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|83°F
|57°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|72°F
|47°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|64°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|71°F
|45°F
|Mainly clear
|Tuesday
|74°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|77°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|80°F
|55°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
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