Home Weather 4/17/26: Clear Skies With High of 84 and Low of 57; Light...

4/17/26: Clear Skies With High of 84 and Low of 57; Light Drizzle Expected Tonight With Warm Temperatures

By
Source Staff
-
photo by Donna Vissman

Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 57.2°F. Winds are calm, blowing at 4.8 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 83.5°F with a low of 56.8°F. Winds may pick up throughout the day, reaching speeds of up to 13.6 mph. There is a 52% chance of light drizzle, with an expected total precipitation of around 0.01 in.

Tonight, the low will settle at 68.4°F, with winds decreasing to about 5.5 mph. Conditions will remain clear, and there is a minimal 2% chance of precipitation. Overall, a pleasant evening is anticipated with comfortable temperatures.

Today's Details

High
83°F
Low
57°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
90%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
52% chance · 0.01 in
Now
57°F · feels 56°F
Sunrise
6:11am
Sunset
7:22pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 83°F 57°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 72°F 47°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 64°F 44°F Overcast
Monday 71°F 45°F Mainly clear
Tuesday 74°F 51°F Overcast
Wednesday 77°F 53°F Overcast
Thursday 80°F 55°F Partly cloudy
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