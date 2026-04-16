4/15/26: Overcast with High of 84.6, Low of 60.3 and Current Temp 68.7, Light Winds, No Precipitation Tonight Clear at…

Williamson County is currently experiencing overcast conditions with a temperature of 68.7°F and a light wind from the southeast at 5.6 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 84.6°F with a low of 60.3°F. Wind gusts were noted up to 11.6 mph throughout the day. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 66°F, with wind speeds increasing slightly up to 8.5 mph. The skies are expected to clear as the night progresses, maintaining a low chance of precipitation at 0%.
No official weather warnings are in effect for the area at this time. Conditions will remain calm and stable as we move into the overnight period.
Today's Details
High
85°F
Low
60°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
54%
UV Index
7.3 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
69°F · feels 67°F
Sunrise
6:14am
Sunset
7:20pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|85°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|79°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|86°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|75°F
|51°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|63°F
|44°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|65°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|71°F
|49°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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