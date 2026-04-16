4/15/26: Overcast with High of 84.6, Low of 60.3 and Current Temp 68.7, Light Winds, No Precipitation Tonight Clear at…

Williamson County is currently experiencing overcast conditions with a temperature of 68.7°F and a light wind from the southeast at 5.6 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 84.6°F with a low of 60.3°F. Wind gusts were noted up to 11.6 mph throughout the day. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 66°F, with wind speeds increasing slightly up to 8.5 mph. The skies are expected to clear as the night progresses, maintaining a low chance of precipitation at 0%.

No official weather warnings are in effect for the area at this time. Conditions will remain calm and stable as we move into the overnight period.

Today's Details High 85°F Low 60°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 54% UV Index 7.3 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 69°F · feels 67°F Sunrise 6:14am Sunset 7:20pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 85°F 60°F Overcast Thursday 79°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 86°F 56°F Overcast Saturday 75°F 51°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 63°F 44°F Drizzle: light Monday 65°F 40°F Overcast Tuesday 71°F 49°F Overcast

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