Home Weather 4/15/26: Overcast with High of 84.6, Low of 60.3 and Current Temp...

4/15/26: Overcast with High of 84.6, Low of 60.3 and Current Temp 68.7, Light Winds, No Precipitation Tonight Clear at…

By
Source Staff
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Williamson County is currently experiencing overcast conditions with a temperature of 68.7°F and a light wind from the southeast at 5.6 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 84.6°F with a low of 60.3°F. Wind gusts were noted up to 11.6 mph throughout the day. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 66°F, with wind speeds increasing slightly up to 8.5 mph. The skies are expected to clear as the night progresses, maintaining a low chance of precipitation at 0%.

No official weather warnings are in effect for the area at this time. Conditions will remain calm and stable as we move into the overnight period.

Today's Details

High
85°F
Low
60°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
54%
UV Index
7.3 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
69°F · feels 67°F
Sunrise
6:14am
Sunset
7:20pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 85°F 60°F Overcast
Thursday 79°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 86°F 56°F Overcast
Saturday 75°F 51°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 63°F 44°F Drizzle: light
Monday 65°F 40°F Overcast
Tuesday 71°F 49°F Overcast
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