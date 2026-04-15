4/15/26: Clear Skies Today with High of 85 and Low of 60; Evening Winds at 10 mph, No Precipitation Expected Tonight

Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 83.7°F. The wind is blowing at 10.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 84.6°F while the low was 60.3°F. As we move into the evening, expect temperatures to drop to a low of 66.4°F tonight. Winds may decrease slightly, reaching up to 9.1 mph, and conditions will remain overcast with a 0% chance of precipitation.

No official weather warnings are in effect for the area at this time.

Today's Details High 85°F Low 60°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 34% UV Index 7.3 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 84°F · feels 80°F Sunrise 6:14am Sunset 7:20pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 85°F 60°F Overcast Thursday 74°F 59°F Rain: slight Friday 83°F 57°F Drizzle: light Saturday 75°F 49°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 63°F 42°F Overcast Monday 63°F 40°F Overcast Tuesday 67°F 50°F Overcast

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