4/15/26: Clear Skies Today with High of 85 and Low of 60; Evening Winds at 10 mph, No Precipitation Expected Tonight

Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 83.7°F. The wind is blowing at 10.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the high reached 84.6°F while the low was 60.3°F. As we move into the evening, expect temperatures to drop to a low of 66.4°F tonight. Winds may decrease slightly, reaching up to 9.1 mph, and conditions will remain overcast with a 0% chance of precipitation.
No official weather warnings are in effect for the area at this time.
Today's Details
High
85°F
Low
60°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
34%
UV Index
7.3 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
84°F · feels 80°F
Sunrise
6:14am
Sunset
7:20pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|85°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|74°F
|59°F
|Rain: slight
|Friday
|83°F
|57°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|75°F
|49°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Sunday
|63°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|63°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|67°F
|50°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter