4/15/26: Clear Skies Today with a High of 84 and Winds Up to 14 MPH; Overcast Tonight with a Low of 67

Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 82.2°F and wind speeds of 13.2 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation so far today.
Today’s forecast indicates a high of 83.8°F and a low of 60.3°F. Wind speeds may reach up to 13.6 mph throughout the day. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, ensuring a dry and clear afternoon ahead.
Tonight, expect overcast skies with a low temperature of 66.6°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to decrease slightly to around 9.3 mph as we move into the evening hours. The precipitation chance will continue to remain at 0%, maintaining dry conditions overnight.
Today's Details
High
84°F
Low
60°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
38%
UV Index
7.3 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
82°F · feels 81°F
Sunrise
6:14am
Sunset
7:20pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|84°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|81°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|83°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|75°F
|49°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Sunday
|63°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|63°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|67°F
|50°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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