Home Weather 4/15/26: Clear Skies Today with a High of 84 and Winds Up...

4/15/26: Clear Skies Today with a High of 84 and Winds Up to 14 MPH; Overcast Tonight with a Low of 67

By
Source Staff
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Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 82.2°F and wind speeds of 13.2 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 83.8°F and a low of 60.3°F. Wind speeds may reach up to 13.6 mph throughout the day. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, ensuring a dry and clear afternoon ahead.

Tonight, expect overcast skies with a low temperature of 66.6°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to decrease slightly to around 9.3 mph as we move into the evening hours. The precipitation chance will continue to remain at 0%, maintaining dry conditions overnight.

Today's Details

High
84°F
Low
60°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
38%
UV Index
7.3 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
82°F · feels 81°F
Sunrise
6:14am
Sunset
7:20pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 84°F 60°F Overcast
Thursday 81°F 61°F Overcast
Friday 83°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 75°F 49°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 63°F 42°F Overcast
Monday 63°F 40°F Overcast
Tuesday 67°F 50°F Overcast
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