4/14/26: Partly Cloudy with High of 83, Currently 81, Winds at 10.8 mph, Low Tonight 67, Clear Skies Expected

Williamson County is currently experiencing partly cloudy conditions with a temperature of 81°F. The wind is coming in at 10.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
As for today’s weather, a high of 83.3°F is expected, with a low of 61.5°F overnight. Wind speeds may increase slightly, reaching up to 11.9 mph during the day. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%, and total precipitation is currently recorded at 0 in.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 67.1°F under clear skies. Winds are expected to decrease slightly to 10.6 mph, with the chance of precipitation still at 1%. Overall, clear conditions should prevail overnight.
Today's Details
High
83°F
Low
62°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
52%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
81°F · feels 80°F
Sunrise
6:15am
Sunset
7:20pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|83°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|86°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|78°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Friday
|83°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|82°F
|52°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|63°F
|44°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|62°F
|38°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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