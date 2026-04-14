Home Weather 4/14/26: Partly Cloudy with High of 83, Currently 81, Winds at 10.8...

4/14/26: Partly Cloudy with High of 83, Currently 81, Winds at 10.8 mph, Low Tonight 67, Clear Skies Expected

By
Source Staff
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Williamson County is currently experiencing partly cloudy conditions with a temperature of 81°F. The wind is coming in at 10.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

As for today’s weather, a high of 83.3°F is expected, with a low of 61.5°F overnight. Wind speeds may increase slightly, reaching up to 11.9 mph during the day. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%, and total precipitation is currently recorded at 0 in.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 67.1°F under clear skies. Winds are expected to decrease slightly to 10.6 mph, with the chance of precipitation still at 1%. Overall, clear conditions should prevail overnight.

Today's Details

High
83°F
Low
62°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
52%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
81°F · feels 80°F
Sunrise
6:15am
Sunset
7:20pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 83°F 62°F Overcast
Wednesday 86°F 60°F Overcast
Thursday 78°F 62°F Drizzle: dense
Friday 83°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 82°F 52°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 63°F 44°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 62°F 38°F Overcast
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