4/14/26: Partly Cloudy with High of 83, Currently 81, Winds at 10.8 mph, Low Tonight 67, Clear Skies Expected

Williamson County is currently experiencing partly cloudy conditions with a temperature of 81°F. The wind is coming in at 10.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

As for today’s weather, a high of 83.3°F is expected, with a low of 61.5°F overnight. Wind speeds may increase slightly, reaching up to 11.9 mph during the day. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%, and total precipitation is currently recorded at 0 in.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 67.1°F under clear skies. Winds are expected to decrease slightly to 10.6 mph, with the chance of precipitation still at 1%. Overall, clear conditions should prevail overnight.

Today's Details High 83°F Low 62°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 52% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 81°F · feels 80°F Sunrise 6:15am Sunset 7:20pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 83°F 62°F Overcast Wednesday 86°F 60°F Overcast Thursday 78°F 62°F Drizzle: dense Friday 83°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 82°F 52°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 63°F 44°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 62°F 38°F Overcast

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