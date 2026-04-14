4/14/26: Overcast Skies, Morning Temp at 74.5, High of 84.4 Expected

At 9:58 AM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 74.5°F. Winds are blowing at 13 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded this morning.

Looking ahead into the day, temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 84.4°F with continued overcast conditions. Wind speeds might slightly increase, reaching up to 14.2 mph, but the chance of precipitation remains low at just 1%.

Tonight, the cloudy weather will persist as temperatures slightly decrease to a low of around 68°F. Winds will also lessen, averaging speeds up to 11 mph. Precipitation chances will continue to stay minimal at 1%.

Residents of Williamson County can expect a calm day with mild temperatures and very little change in conditions heading into the evening.

Today's Details High 84°F Low 62°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 61% UV Index 7.3 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 74°F · feels 73°F Sunrise 6:15am Sunset 7:20pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 84°F 62°F Overcast Wednesday 86°F 61°F Overcast Thursday 78°F 63°F Drizzle: dense Friday 83°F 61°F Drizzle: light Saturday 81°F 53°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 61°F 45°F Drizzle: light Monday 62°F 40°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email