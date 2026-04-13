4/13/26: Overcast Morning in Williamson County, 66°F, Light Drizzle Expected

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 66°F with overcast skies. The current wind speed is 6.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded overnight.
Today, residents can expect a slight temperature increase with a high near 73°F and a low around 63.1°F. Wind speeds could reach up to 11.6 mph. There’s a light drizzle anticipated, with the chance of precipitation at 17% and an expected total of 0.04 inches of rain.
Tonight, the weather will shift to become partly cloudy. Temperatures will remain steady with a low of 63.1°F. Winds are predicted to slow to a maximum of 5.2 mph, and there’s a lower precipitation probability of 9%.
Residents should plan for a generally mild day with minimal rainfall and light wind conditions. It is advisable to carry light rain gear due to the possibility of drizzle.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|73°F
|63°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|85°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|78°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|77°F
|60°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Friday
|82°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|81°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|65°F
|47°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter