Home Weather 4/13/26: Overcast Morning in Williamson County, 66°F, Light Drizzle Expected

4/13/26: Overcast Morning in Williamson County, 66°F, Light Drizzle Expected

By
Source Staff
-
photo by Donna Vissman

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 66°F with overcast skies. The current wind speed is 6.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded overnight.

Today, residents can expect a slight temperature increase with a high near 73°F and a low around 63.1°F. Wind speeds could reach up to 11.6 mph. There’s a light drizzle anticipated, with the chance of precipitation at 17% and an expected total of 0.04 inches of rain.

Tonight, the weather will shift to become partly cloudy. Temperatures will remain steady with a low of 63.1°F. Winds are predicted to slow to a maximum of 5.2 mph, and there’s a lower precipitation probability of 9%.

Residents should plan for a generally mild day with minimal rainfall and light wind conditions. It is advisable to carry light rain gear due to the possibility of drizzle.

Today's Details

High
73°F
Low
63°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
61%
UV Index
7.1 (High)
Precip
17% chance · 0.04 in
Now
66°F · feels 64°F
Sunrise
6:16am
Sunset
7:19pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 73°F 63°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 85°F 60°F Overcast
Wednesday 78°F 59°F Overcast
Thursday 77°F 60°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 82°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 81°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 65°F 47°F Drizzle: moderate
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×