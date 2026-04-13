4/13/26: Overcast Morning in Williamson County, 66°F, Light Drizzle Expected

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 66°F with overcast skies. The current wind speed is 6.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded overnight.

Today, residents can expect a slight temperature increase with a high near 73°F and a low around 63.1°F. Wind speeds could reach up to 11.6 mph. There’s a light drizzle anticipated, with the chance of precipitation at 17% and an expected total of 0.04 inches of rain.

Tonight, the weather will shift to become partly cloudy. Temperatures will remain steady with a low of 63.1°F. Winds are predicted to slow to a maximum of 5.2 mph, and there’s a lower precipitation probability of 9%.

Residents should plan for a generally mild day with minimal rainfall and light wind conditions. It is advisable to carry light rain gear due to the possibility of drizzle.

Today's Details High 73°F Low 63°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 61% UV Index 7.1 (High) Precip 17% chance · 0.04 in Now 66°F · feels 64°F Sunrise 6:16am Sunset 7:19pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 73°F 63°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 85°F 60°F Overcast Wednesday 78°F 59°F Overcast Thursday 77°F 60°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 82°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 81°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 65°F 47°F Drizzle: moderate

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