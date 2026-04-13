4/13/26: Overcast Day Peaking at 74.5, Cooling to 64.6 Tonight

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather features overcast skies with a temperature currently at 73.8°F. Winds are gentle at 5.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the area observed a high of 74.5°F and a low of 64.6°F. Winds reached up to 9.3 mph, with a light drizzle reported, though total precipitation amounted to just 0.01 inches. Despite a 31% chance of rain earlier, little precipitation materialized.

Tonight, the weather in Williamson County is expected to clear slightly, transitioning to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 64.6°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, peaking around 5.6 mph. There is a minimal chance of rain, pegged at 2%, indicating a largely dry evening ahead.

Residents should experience a mild and mostly dry night, perfect for any evening outdoor activities or plans.

Today's Details High 74°F Low 65°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 64% UV Index 6.8 (High) Precip 31% chance · 0.01 in Now 74°F · feels 75°F Sunrise 6:16am Sunset 7:19pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 74°F 65°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 84°F 61°F Overcast Wednesday 79°F 62°F Overcast Thursday 72°F 62°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 82°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 78°F 57°F Drizzle: light Sunday 64°F 48°F Drizzle: light

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