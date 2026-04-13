4/13/26: Overcast Day Peaking at 74.5, Cooling to 64.6 Tonight

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather features overcast skies with a temperature currently at 73.8°F. Winds are gentle at 5.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.
Earlier today, the area observed a high of 74.5°F and a low of 64.6°F. Winds reached up to 9.3 mph, with a light drizzle reported, though total precipitation amounted to just 0.01 inches. Despite a 31% chance of rain earlier, little precipitation materialized.
Tonight, the weather in Williamson County is expected to clear slightly, transitioning to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 64.6°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, peaking around 5.6 mph. There is a minimal chance of rain, pegged at 2%, indicating a largely dry evening ahead.
Residents should experience a mild and mostly dry night, perfect for any evening outdoor activities or plans.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|74°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|84°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|79°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|72°F
|62°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Friday
|82°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|78°F
|57°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|64°F
|48°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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