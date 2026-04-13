Home Weather 4/13/26: Overcast Day Peaking at 74.5, Cooling to 64.6 Tonight

4/13/26: Overcast Day Peaking at 74.5, Cooling to 64.6 Tonight

By
Source Staff
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At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather features overcast skies with a temperature currently at 73.8°F. Winds are gentle at 5.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the area observed a high of 74.5°F and a low of 64.6°F. Winds reached up to 9.3 mph, with a light drizzle reported, though total precipitation amounted to just 0.01 inches. Despite a 31% chance of rain earlier, little precipitation materialized.

Tonight, the weather in Williamson County is expected to clear slightly, transitioning to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 64.6°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, peaking around 5.6 mph. There is a minimal chance of rain, pegged at 2%, indicating a largely dry evening ahead.

Residents should experience a mild and mostly dry night, perfect for any evening outdoor activities or plans.

Today's Details

High
74°F
Low
65°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
64%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
31% chance · 0.01 in
Now
74°F · feels 75°F
Sunrise
6:16am
Sunset
7:19pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 74°F 65°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 84°F 61°F Overcast
Wednesday 79°F 62°F Overcast
Thursday 72°F 62°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 82°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 78°F 57°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 64°F 48°F Drizzle: light
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