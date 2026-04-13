4/13/26: Overcast and Mild at 76, Light Drizzle Later with Cool Evening

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 76.1°F. Winds are blowing at 13.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, the temperature is expected to peak at 79.5°F, with winds reaching up to 14 mph. There is a 31% chance of light drizzle, though total precipitation remains at 0 inches for the day. As we transition into the evening, temperatures are forecasted to dip to a low of 66.9°F. The night sky will clear, with winds slowing to 10.7 mph and the chance of precipitation decreasing dramatically to 2%.

Residents of Williamson County can expect a calm and clear night ahead with no significant weather disturbances or official warnings issued for the area. Tonight presents an excellent opportunity for outdoor evening activities under the expected clear skies.

Today's Details High 80°F Low 65°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 57% UV Index 6.8 (High) Precip 31% chance · 0 in Now 76°F · feels 76°F Sunrise 6:16am Sunset 7:19pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 80°F 65°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 85°F 62°F Overcast Wednesday 78°F 61°F Overcast Thursday 72°F 62°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 82°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 78°F 57°F Drizzle: light Sunday 64°F 48°F Drizzle: light

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