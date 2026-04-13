Home Weather 4/13/26: Overcast and Mild at 76, Light Drizzle Later with Cool Evening

4/13/26: Overcast and Mild at 76, Light Drizzle Later with Cool Evening

By
Source Staff
-

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 76.1°F. Winds are blowing at 13.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, the temperature is expected to peak at 79.5°F, with winds reaching up to 14 mph. There is a 31% chance of light drizzle, though total precipitation remains at 0 inches for the day. As we transition into the evening, temperatures are forecasted to dip to a low of 66.9°F. The night sky will clear, with winds slowing to 10.7 mph and the chance of precipitation decreasing dramatically to 2%.

Residents of Williamson County can expect a calm and clear night ahead with no significant weather disturbances or official warnings issued for the area. Tonight presents an excellent opportunity for outdoor evening activities under the expected clear skies.

Today's Details

High
80°F
Low
65°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
57%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
31% chance · 0 in
Now
76°F · feels 76°F
Sunrise
6:16am
Sunset
7:19pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 80°F 65°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 85°F 62°F Overcast
Wednesday 78°F 61°F Overcast
Thursday 72°F 62°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 82°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 78°F 57°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 64°F 48°F Drizzle: light
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