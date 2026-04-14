4/13/26: Clear Evening in Williamson County with a Comfortable 66°F

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 66°F and a light breeze blowing at 5.2 mph. There is no precipitation currently reported.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 75.2°F and a low of 64°F. Wind speeds reached up to 9.3 mph, and there was a light drizzle with a total precipitation of 0.01 inches, despite a 31% chance of precipitation forecasted.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain mainly clear with the temperature holding steady at a low of 64°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly with gusts potentially reaching up to 6.5 mph. The chance of precipitation is low, at about 1%.

Residents should enjoy a calm and pleasant evening with no significant weather disruptions anticipated.

Today's Details High 75°F Low 64°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 68% UV Index 7.1 (High) Precip 31% chance · 0.01 in Now 66°F · feels 65°F Sunrise 6:16am Sunset 7:19pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 75°F 64°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 84°F 61°F Overcast Wednesday 85°F 61°F Overcast Thursday 71°F 57°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 81°F 57°F Drizzle: light Saturday 78°F 55°F Drizzle: light Sunday 61°F 47°F Overcast

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