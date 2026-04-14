Home Weather 4/13/26: Clear Evening in Williamson County with a Comfortable 66°F

4/13/26: Clear Evening in Williamson County with a Comfortable 66°F

By
Source Staff
-

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 66°F and a light breeze blowing at 5.2 mph. There is no precipitation currently reported.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 75.2°F and a low of 64°F. Wind speeds reached up to 9.3 mph, and there was a light drizzle with a total precipitation of 0.01 inches, despite a 31% chance of precipitation forecasted.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain mainly clear with the temperature holding steady at a low of 64°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly with gusts potentially reaching up to 6.5 mph. The chance of precipitation is low, at about 1%.

Residents should enjoy a calm and pleasant evening with no significant weather disruptions anticipated.

Today's Details

High
75°F
Low
64°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
68%
UV Index
7.1 (High)
Precip
31% chance · 0.01 in
Now
66°F · feels 65°F
Sunrise
6:16am
Sunset
7:19pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 75°F 64°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 84°F 61°F Overcast
Wednesday 85°F 61°F Overcast
Thursday 71°F 57°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 81°F 57°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 78°F 55°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 61°F 47°F Overcast
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×