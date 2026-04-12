Home Weather 4/12/26: Overcast with Breezes, Day Peaked at 83°F

4/12/26: Overcast with Breezes, Day Peaked at 83°F

By
Source Staff
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At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 82°F. Winds are blowing at a steady rate of 15.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Today’s conditions peaked at a high of 83.1°F and a low of 54.9°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 16.1 mph. Although the sky remained overcast, there was only a 2% chance of precipitation, correlating with the total absence of rainfall.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 64.8°F. Winds will slightly decrease, with speeds up to 12.3 mph under continued overcast skies. The chance of rain remains low at 2%.

Today's Details

High
83°F
Low
55°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
28%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
82°F · feels 74°F
Sunrise
6:17am
Sunset
7:18pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 83°F 55°F Overcast
Monday 80°F 62°F Overcast
Tuesday 80°F 61°F Overcast
Wednesday 78°F 58°F Overcast
Thursday 70°F 60°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 82°F 61°F Overcast
Saturday 79°F 64°F Overcast
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