4/12/26: Overcast with Breezes, Day Peaked at 83°F

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 82°F. Winds are blowing at a steady rate of 15.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.
Today’s conditions peaked at a high of 83.1°F and a low of 54.9°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 16.1 mph. Although the sky remained overcast, there was only a 2% chance of precipitation, correlating with the total absence of rainfall.
Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 64.8°F. Winds will slightly decrease, with speeds up to 12.3 mph under continued overcast skies. The chance of rain remains low at 2%.
Today's Details
High
83°F
Low
55°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
28%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
82°F · feels 74°F
Sunrise
6:17am
Sunset
7:18pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|83°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|80°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|80°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|78°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|70°F
|60°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Friday
|82°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|79°F
|64°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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