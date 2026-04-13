4/12/26: Mainly Clear Evening, Temp Holds at 69°F After a High of 83°F

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is predominantly clear with a temperature of 69.4°F. Winds are presently blowing at a moderate pace of 8.8 mph. No precipitation has been recorded at this time.
Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 83.1°F and dropped to a low of 54.9°F. The maximum wind speed reached 15.6 mph. Despite overcast conditions, the chance of precipitation remained low at only 1%, with no rainfall occurring.
Tonight, the forecast suggests similar conditions will continue. The temperature is expected to hover around a low of 67.5°F. Winds will slightly decrease, with speeds up to 10.7 mph predicted. The sky will remain mostly overcast, and the likelihood of rain remains minimal at 1%.
Today's Details
High
83°F
Low
55°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
43%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
69°F · feels 65°F
Sunrise
6:17am
Sunset
7:18pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|83°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|75°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|85°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|78°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|74°F
|58°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Friday
|83°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|78°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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