4/12/26: Mainly Clear Evening, Temp Holds at 69°F After a High of 83°F

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is predominantly clear with a temperature of 69.4°F. Winds are presently blowing at a moderate pace of 8.8 mph. No precipitation has been recorded at this time.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 83.1°F and dropped to a low of 54.9°F. The maximum wind speed reached 15.6 mph. Despite overcast conditions, the chance of precipitation remained low at only 1%, with no rainfall occurring.

Tonight, the forecast suggests similar conditions will continue. The temperature is expected to hover around a low of 67.5°F. Winds will slightly decrease, with speeds up to 10.7 mph predicted. The sky will remain mostly overcast, and the likelihood of rain remains minimal at 1%.

Today's Details High 83°F Low 55°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 43% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 69°F · feels 65°F Sunrise 6:17am Sunset 7:18pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 83°F 55°F Overcast Monday 75°F 64°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 85°F 61°F Overcast Wednesday 78°F 60°F Overcast Thursday 74°F 58°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 83°F 57°F Overcast Saturday 78°F 56°F Drizzle: light

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