Home Weather 4/12/26: Mainly Clear Evening, Temp Holds at 69°F After a High of...

4/12/26: Mainly Clear Evening, Temp Holds at 69°F After a High of 83°F

By
Source Staff
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At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is predominantly clear with a temperature of 69.4°F. Winds are presently blowing at a moderate pace of 8.8 mph. No precipitation has been recorded at this time.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 83.1°F and dropped to a low of 54.9°F. The maximum wind speed reached 15.6 mph. Despite overcast conditions, the chance of precipitation remained low at only 1%, with no rainfall occurring.

Tonight, the forecast suggests similar conditions will continue. The temperature is expected to hover around a low of 67.5°F. Winds will slightly decrease, with speeds up to 10.7 mph predicted. The sky will remain mostly overcast, and the likelihood of rain remains minimal at 1%.

Today's Details

High
83°F
Low
55°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
43%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
69°F · feels 65°F
Sunrise
6:17am
Sunset
7:18pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 83°F 55°F Overcast
Monday 75°F 64°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 85°F 61°F Overcast
Wednesday 78°F 60°F Overcast
Thursday 74°F 58°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 83°F 57°F Overcast
Saturday 78°F 56°F Drizzle: light
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