4/12/26: Clear Sky Overnight, Early AM Temp 56, High 82 Later Today

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 55.6°F under clear skies, with a light breeze blowing at 4.8 mph. There has been no precipitation overnight.

Today, residents can expect a significant warm-up, with temperatures reaching a high of 82°F. Winds will increase, gusting up to 14.7 mph, although the chance of rain remains minimal at 3%. The day will shift from clear to overcast conditions, though no significant precipitation is expected, with a total accumulation of 0 inches.

Tonight, the temperature will drop slightly to a low of 65.7°F under continued overcast skies. Winds will lessen slightly but remain noticeable at speeds up to 11.2 mph. The likelihood of precipitation remains low, continuing at a 3% chance.

Residents should prepare for a rise in temperatures today and a breezy but dry day. No weather alerts have been issued for the area.

Today's Details High 82°F Low 55°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 84% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 56°F · feels 54°F Sunrise 6:17am Sunset 7:18pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 82°F 55°F Overcast Monday 82°F 61°F Overcast Tuesday 80°F 64°F Overcast Wednesday 78°F 60°F Overcast Thursday 77°F 62°F Rain showers: slight Friday 81°F 60°F Overcast Saturday 81°F 61°F Overcast

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