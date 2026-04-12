4/12/26: Clear Sky Overnight, Early AM Temp 56, High 82 Later Today

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 55.6°F under clear skies, with a light breeze blowing at 4.8 mph. There has been no precipitation overnight.
Today, residents can expect a significant warm-up, with temperatures reaching a high of 82°F. Winds will increase, gusting up to 14.7 mph, although the chance of rain remains minimal at 3%. The day will shift from clear to overcast conditions, though no significant precipitation is expected, with a total accumulation of 0 inches.
Tonight, the temperature will drop slightly to a low of 65.7°F under continued overcast skies. Winds will lessen slightly but remain noticeable at speeds up to 11.2 mph. The likelihood of precipitation remains low, continuing at a 3% chance.
Residents should prepare for a rise in temperatures today and a breezy but dry day. No weather alerts have been issued for the area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|82°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|82°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|80°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|78°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|77°F
|62°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|81°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|81°F
|61°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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