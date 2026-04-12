Home Weather 4/12/26: Clear Skies and Warm at 83°F in Williamson County

4/12/26: Clear Skies and Warm at 83°F in Williamson County

By
Source Staff
-

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature registers at 82.9°F under clear skies, with winds blowing at 16.4 mph. No precipitation has been reported at this time. Today’s weather has mostly stayed clear, approaching a high of 83.7°F and a low so far of 54.9°F, with consistent wind speeds up to 16.2 mph.

For the remainder of the day, the temperature will slightly decrease as the evening approaches, with tonight’s low predicted at 65.3°F. Winds are expected to slow to around 12.1 mph. The skies will mainly remain clear, mirroring the daytime weather conditions.

There are no weather advisories in effect for Williamson County as of now. Residents can expect stable weather conditions to continue without any significant changes through tonight.

Today's Details

High
84°F
Low
55°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
27%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
83°F · feels 78°F
Sunrise
6:17am
Sunset
7:18pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 84°F 55°F Overcast
Monday 76°F 63°F Overcast
Tuesday 80°F 62°F Overcast
Wednesday 78°F 58°F Overcast
Thursday 70°F 60°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 82°F 61°F Overcast
Saturday 79°F 64°F Overcast
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