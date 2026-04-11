4/11/26: Mainly Clear and Warm at 80.6°F, Gentle Winds

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently a warm 80.6°F under mainly clear skies. The wind is calm at 0.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s weather saw highs peak near 80.8°F, while the lowest temperatures in the early morning were around 53.4°F. Wind velocities reached up to 8.9 mph. Despite the mostly clear conditions, there was a negligible chance of precipitation at 4%, with no actual rainfall occurring.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with the temperature dropping to a cooler 62.6°F. Winds will remain gentle, not exceeding 6.2 mph, and the chance of rain remains low at 2%.

This summary provides a concise outlook, allowing the community of Williamson County to plan efficiently for the remainder of the day and into tonight.

Today's Details High 81°F Low 53°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 37% UV Index 7.2 (High) Precip 4% chance · 0 in Now 81°F · feels 85°F Sunrise 6:19am Sunset 7:17pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 81°F 53°F Overcast Sunday 84°F 57°F Overcast Monday 78°F 63°F Overcast Tuesday 80°F 63°F Overcast Wednesday 78°F 60°F Overcast Thursday 75°F 61°F Drizzle: light Friday 81°F 60°F Drizzle: light

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