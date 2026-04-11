Home Weather 4/11/26: Mainly Clear and Warm at 80.6°F, Gentle Winds

4/11/26: Mainly Clear and Warm at 80.6°F, Gentle Winds

By
Source Staff
-

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently a warm 80.6°F under mainly clear skies. The wind is calm at 0.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s weather saw highs peak near 80.8°F, while the lowest temperatures in the early morning were around 53.4°F. Wind velocities reached up to 8.9 mph. Despite the mostly clear conditions, there was a negligible chance of precipitation at 4%, with no actual rainfall occurring.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with the temperature dropping to a cooler 62.6°F. Winds will remain gentle, not exceeding 6.2 mph, and the chance of rain remains low at 2%.

This summary provides a concise outlook, allowing the community of Williamson County to plan efficiently for the remainder of the day and into tonight.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
53°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
37%
UV Index
7.2 (High)
Precip
4% chance · 0 in
Now
81°F · feels 85°F
Sunrise
6:19am
Sunset
7:17pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 81°F 53°F Overcast
Sunday 84°F 57°F Overcast
Monday 78°F 63°F Overcast
Tuesday 80°F 63°F Overcast
Wednesday 78°F 60°F Overcast
Thursday 75°F 61°F Drizzle: light
Friday 81°F 60°F Drizzle: light
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