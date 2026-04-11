4/11/26: Clear Sky and Warm, High 80.1 and Low Tonight 64.8

At 5:05 PM, Williamson County is experiencing clear skies with the temperature at 80.1°F and a light breeze blowing at 2.1 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.
Today reached a high of 80.1°F during the day with winds peaking at 5.3 mph. The minimum temperature earlier was 53.4°F. Despite partly cloudy conditions in some areas, there was only a 5% chance of rain, which did not materialize, as total precipitation remained at 0 inches.
Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with a low of 64.8°F. Winds are anticipated to stay constant with speeds up to 5.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation will slightly decrease to 2%. These stable conditions are set to carry over into the early hours of tomorrow.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|80°F
|53°F
|Partly cloudy
|Sunday
|84°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|78°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|80°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|78°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|75°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|81°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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