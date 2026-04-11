Home Weather 4/11/26: Clear Sky and Warm, High 80.1 and Low Tonight 64.8

4/11/26: Clear Sky and Warm, High 80.1 and Low Tonight 64.8

By
Source Staff
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At 5:05 PM, Williamson County is experiencing clear skies with the temperature at 80.1°F and a light breeze blowing at 2.1 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

Today reached a high of 80.1°F during the day with winds peaking at 5.3 mph. The minimum temperature earlier was 53.4°F. Despite partly cloudy conditions in some areas, there was only a 5% chance of rain, which did not materialize, as total precipitation remained at 0 inches.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with a low of 64.8°F. Winds are anticipated to stay constant with speeds up to 5.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation will slightly decrease to 2%. These stable conditions are set to carry over into the early hours of tomorrow.

Today's Details

High
80°F
Low
53°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
31%
UV Index
7.2 (High)
Precip
5% chance · 0 in
Now
80°F · feels 78°F
Sunrise
6:19am
Sunset
7:17pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 80°F 53°F Partly cloudy
Sunday 84°F 57°F Overcast
Monday 78°F 64°F Overcast
Tuesday 80°F 63°F Overcast
Wednesday 78°F 60°F Overcast
Thursday 75°F 61°F Drizzle: light
Friday 81°F 60°F Drizzle: light
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