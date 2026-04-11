4/10/26: Clear Sky and 64.8°F in Williamson County After a High of 78.6°F

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 64.8°F and a light wind blowing at 4 mph. There is no precipitation currently being reported.

Earlier today, the weather remained mainly clear with temperatures peaking at 78.6°F and dipping to an overnight low of 48.9°F. Winds throughout the day were mild, reaching up to 9.8 mph, with barely any chance of precipitation, recorded at 1%.

Tonight, the forecast promises continued clear skies with the temperature expected to drop to a low of 62.4°F. Winds will remain gentle, not exceeding 6 mph, and there remains no chance of precipitation as the night progresses.

Residents of Williamson County can expect a serene night ahead with stable weather conditions, ideal for any evening activities or overnight plans.

Today's Details High 79°F Low 49°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 50% UV Index 7.1 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 65°F · feels 62°F Sunrise 6:20am Sunset 7:16pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 79°F 49°F Mainly clear Saturday 78°F 56°F Overcast Sunday 85°F 56°F Overcast Monday 75°F 61°F Overcast Tuesday 77°F 60°F Overcast Wednesday 78°F 62°F Drizzle: light Thursday 80°F 62°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email