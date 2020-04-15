The 2020 coronavirus pandemic, along with the restrictive measures that have been taken globally to mitigate the effects of the disease, has disrupted American life in a way we’ve never seen before.
The real estate industry, like nearly every other industry, has been greatly shaken up in the past few weeks. The second quarter in the real estate industry, known commonly as the springtime selling season, is likely going to be significantly different this year as people stay home and put major financial decisions on hold.
Virtual home tours, however, allow buyers to continue in their search – even while staying at home! Now, it’s possible to get a 3D virtual home tour with Susan Gregory. See a property from the comfort of your own home with these amazing technologies! Here are two fantastic home tours we currently have available for viewing…
1. 2024 Lequire Ln, Spring Hill, TN, 37174
With approximately $14,000 in upgrades available, this beautiful and spacious Spring Hill home is a one-of-a-kind masterpiece. Check it out for yourself with this virtual property tour. With the close-up view, you can take your time noticing all of the fine details that are present throughout the entire home. This home features a main-level master bedroom, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a screened porch, an open patio, and so much more. Get in touch with us now to schedule a personalized consultation for your Tennessee 3D home tour.
Watch the video walkthrough below or click here to see it in 3-D.
2. 2. 5507 Hardeman Springs Blvd, Arrington, TN, 37014
Get an in-depth view of this expansive property with our short virtual property tour. This fantastic property is part of a newly constructed community in Arrington, Tennessee. Built by an award-winning builder, this home’s layout follows the Nottingham Plan, which features two downstairs bedrooms, a vaulted family room, a covered back porch, a bonus room, storage, and a three-car garage. This property was recently reduced by $20,000 –– get this deal while you can! Signee(s) receive $10,000 at closing to put towards upgrades and closing costs.
