The 2020 coronavirus pandemic, along with the restrictive measures that have been taken globally to mitigate the effects of the disease, has disrupted American life in a way we’ve never seen before.

The real estate industry, like nearly every other industry, has been greatly shaken up in the past few weeks. The second quarter in the real estate industry, known commonly as the springtime selling season, is likely going to be significantly different this year as people stay home and put major financial decisions on hold.

Virtual home tours, however, allow buyers to continue in their search – even while staying at home! Now, it’s possible to get a 3D virtual home tour with Susan Gregory. See a property from the comfort of your own home with these amazing technologies! Here are two fantastic home tours we currently have available for viewing…