38th Annual Dickens of a Christmas Returns This Weekend in Downtown Franklin

Downtown Franklin is gearing up for two full days of Victorian and Dickens-inspired celebrations at the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s 38th Annual Dickens of a Christmas festival hosted by the Downtown Franklin Association, Saturday Dec. 9 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., and Sunday, December 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Guests will enjoy festive food and drink, children’s activities, live music, carolers, and outstanding arts & crafts. There will be photo opportunities including Snow at the Courthouse along with photos with Santa and the characters from the stories of Charles Dickens such as, Fagin from Oliver Twist; Jacob Marley, Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and the rest of the Cratchit family from A Christmas Carol.

There are five main areas where guests can enjoy entertainment:

Victorian Village presented by HG Hill Realty Company – Enjoy holiday dancers, characters and entertainers between the Public Square and 5th Avenue.

– Enjoy holiday dancers, characters and entertainers between the Public Square and 5th Avenue. Beer Garden presented by the Bavarian Bierhaus – Stop by on the northeast corner of the Public Square for an authentic German beer garden experience.

– Stop by on the northeast corner of the Public Square for an authentic German beer garden experience. Whiskey Lounge presented by Leiper’s Fork Distillery – Stop by the whiskey lounge on the southeast corner of the Public Square next to the Main Stage to enjoy some whiskey as well.

– Stop by the whiskey lounge on the southeast corner of the Public Square next to the Main Stage to enjoy some whiskey as well. Main Stage presented by Nissan USA – Enjoy live music and entertainment throughout the day at the Main Stage on the southeast corner of the Public Square.

– Enjoy live music and entertainment throughout the day at the Main Stage on the southeast corner of the Public Square. Acoustic Stage presented by Lipscomb University – Enjoy acoustic entertainment throughout the day on the corner of 2nd Avenue South and Main Street.

“Nothing kicks off the Holidays quite like Dickens of a Christmas, it is a favorite of ours and so many throughout the region” said Bari Beasley, CEO of the Heritage Foundation. “A bustling Downtown Franklin is the perfect setting for the holiday season, and for thirty-eight years now, festivals like Dickens keep that magic alive while providing a positive economic boost to Williamson County.”

Located in Downtown Franklin Main Street, from 1st Avenue to 5 points, there are many options to access Dickens of a Christmas. Including street parking around franklin, garages on 2nd and 4th avenues, and Harlinsdale Farm (Park and Ride Shuttle location).

For more information about Dickens of a Christmas, visit www.FranklinDickensChristmas.com