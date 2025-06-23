38-Year Franklin Staple Bunganut Pig Announces Closure, Seeks Community Help

The Bunganut Pig, or “The Pig” as it is often called, will close in Franklin.

The longstanding restaurant shared the news on social media, stating, “It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce that The Bunganut Pig will be closing its doors this Monday, June 23. We appreciate all the good times that we have shared with you all, and want to give the opportunity to donate in an attempt to keep The Pig around. Thank you to everyone who has supported us and continues to support us; we really hope that this isn’t goodbye. Anything helps and is greatly appreciated.”

A GoFundMe was created to save the restaurant, with a goal of $50,000. The page’s message read, “The Bunganut Pig has been a staple in Franklin, TN, for 38 years, and we want nothing more than to see it thrive for as long as possible.”

It continued, “At this time, we are unfortunately unable to continue our business due to rising rent prices and maintenance requirements. We genuinely appreciate everyone who has supported us throughout the years, and would like to use this fundraiser as an effort to prevent having to close our doors for good.”

As of the writing of this article, the GoFundMe has only raised $208 so far. If you are interested in donating, you can find the GoFundMe here.

Bunganut Pig is located at 1143 Columbia Ave Ste B1, Franklin.

