$37.37 Million Lotto America Jackpot Winner Sold at Spring Hill Publix

SPRING HILL – The Tennessee Education Lottery announced today that the winning $37.37 million Lotto America jackpot ticket from the drawing held Saturday, June 7, was sold at Publix, 4935 Main Street in Spring Hill.

And while the lucky ticket holder has not yet come to the Lottery’s headquarters to claim the prize, Publix will receive $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.

This is the second largest jackpot in Lotto America game history, with the highest being a $40.03 million prize won in Iowa on April 1, 2023.

Launched in 2017, Lotto America is available in 15 U.S. lottery jurisdictions. Tickets are just $1 per play with an All Star Bonus add-on feature for an additional $1 per play to multiply non-jackpot prizes. Drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights. Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity or a lump-sum payment.

The cash value of the $37.37 million jackpot prize is estimated at $16.8 million. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize. The Lottery reminds the winner to sign the back of the ticket and to call the Lottery’s Nashville office.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $7.8 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, and K-12 after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $21.4 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $2 billion in commissions.

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email