$37.37 Million Lotto America Jackpot Winner in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL – 6-8-2025 – Jackpot alert! An as-yet-unknown Lotto America player who purchased a ticket in Spring Hill won the game’s whopping jackpot of $37.37 million Saturday night, June 7, 2025, by matching all numbers drawn.

The Tennessee Education Lottery will announce additional information as it becomes available. The Lottery reminds the winner to sign the back of the ticket and call the Lottery’s office during business hours.

Launched in 2017, Lotto America is available in 15 U.S. lottery jurisdictions. Tickets are just $1 per play with an All Star Bonus add-on feature for an additional $1 per play to multiply non-jackpot prizes. Drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights. Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity or a lump-sum payment.

The cash value of the lucky ticket is estimated at $16.8 million.

Source: TN Lottery

