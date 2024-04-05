35th Annual Brentwood Summer Concert Series Coming to Crockett Park this June

Enjoying live music at Crockett Park is a Brentwood summer tradition, and the fun returns this June when the City hosts the 35th Annual Brentwood Summer Concert Series. This popular event provides citizens with four free concerts throughout June and July, including the fourth Annual Brentfest Summer Music Festival, and the City’s Fourth of July concert and fireworks celebration – Red, White, and Boom!

In addition to live music, these concerts offer family-friendly activities and several food trucks for visitors to enjoy. This year’s schedule includes:

Sunday, June 2, 6-8 p.m. – The WannaBeatles, a Grammy-nominated Beatles tribute band.

Sunday, June 9, 6-8 p.m. – A1A Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band, a…you guessed it…a Jimmy Buffett tribute band.

Saturday, June 22, 5-8 p.m. – The Fourth Annual Brentfest, featuring a beer garden and a fun zone for children. This event will include performances by Cruizin Keys Dueling Pianos, two pianists playing an eclectic mix of music genres, and the Spazmatics, an 80s cover band.

Thursday, July 4, 7-10 p.m. – Red, White, and Boom, with The Downtown Band, which was named to the “Top 10 Best Party Bands in the United States” list by the Industry Expert Awards. The city’s fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m.

All events will take place in Crockett Park’s Eddy Arnold Amphitheater, located at 1500 Volunteer Parkway. Be sure to follow Brentwood’s official social media accounts for updates on these events. For more information, including a list of food trucks scheduled for each event, visit https://www.brentwoodtn.gov/departments/summer-concert-series.

The concert series is made possible thanks to its generous sponsors.

Platinum Sponsors: The Tennessee Titans, Pella Windows and Doors, Tractor Supply Company, TMPartners, Waves of Grace, and Wilson Bank and Trust.

Gold Sponsors: Austermiller, Inc, Brentwood Up, CoreCivic, RSU Contractors, and The Kaplan Family.

Silver Sponsors: Brentwood Family YMCA, Grove Park Construction, Judge Beans, Williamson Prevention Coalition, and Zeitlin.

Radio Sponsor: Mix 92.9