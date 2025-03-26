$340,000 Daily Tennessee Jackpot Winner in Nashville

3-26-2025 – Just imagine! Congrats to two big winners from last night’s Cash 4 Life and Daily Tennessee Jackpot game drawings. First, a Cash 4 Life player in Memphis won $1,000 a week for life, while the second, a Daily Tennessee Jackpot player in Nashville, won that game’s jackpot of $340,000.

The winning Cash 4 Life ticket was purchased at Ross Food and Fuels, 6705 E. Shelby Drive in Memphis. Cash 4 Life is a multi-jurisdictional, drawing-style game with nine ways to win. The top prize is $1,000 a day for life, and the second-level prize is $1,000 a week for life. These prizes are paid in annual installments for the winner’s lifetime. Tickets are $2 per play, and drawings are held every night.

The winning Daily Tennessee Jackpot ticket was purchased at Harding Place Tobacco and Beer, 326 Harding Place in Nashville. Daily Tennessee Jackpot is a Tennessee-only game with drawings held every night. Tickets are just a dollar per play, and for an extra dollar, players can add Quick Cash for the chance to win up to $500 instantly.

No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $7.7 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, and K-12 after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $21.1 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $2 billion in commissions.

Source: TN Lottery

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email