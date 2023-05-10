34 WCS Students Ace the ACT

The district is celebrating an astounding 34 high school students who have aced the ACT in recent months.

From Brentwood High, Garrett Crouch, Michael Dawson, Ella Gamble, Josephine Gilbert, Adam Jaser, Taiga Koyama, Clara Beth Lee, So Young Park, Ali Sidiqyar, Davis Veazy and Brooks Wheeler all scored a 36 composite score on the March ACT exam.

Centennial High’s Cody Williamson, as well as Franklin High students Rachel Ayalon, Caden Bridges, Owen Gemignani, Jackson McDonald and Oleksandra Seliutina also scored a perfect composite score on the March test.

Page High’s Aarnav Mrida Varanasi and Independence High’s Gianna Ross and Elijah Sower are the next students to be honored for their success on the March exam. Another Independence High student, Miles Wyckoff, aced the April ACT exam.

Nolensville High’s Wilson High and Daniel Rambo scored a 36 composite on the March exam.

Ravenwood High student Ajay Balaje earned a perfect composite score on the October test. His classmates John Beck, Christina Chen, Jackson Gardzina, Aayush Kumar, Jack Meyer and Christina Qi did the same on the March exam, and Ella Dasal and Jack Herrman aced the April ACT exam.

Tobias McNamara from Renaissance High and Jackson Stinson from Summit High both scored a 36 composite on the March exam.

Congratulations to all the students listed above.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS