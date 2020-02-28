31 Summer Camp Ideas for Your Family

Ready or not, summer is just around the corner. To avoid the question “what are we going to do today”, sign up for summer camps now. Here are a list of summer camps in and around Williamson County.
1. Act Too Players
1113 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin
Act Too Players strives to produce extraordinary theatrical experiences that create an inclusive, empowering, and empathetic atmosphere for kids & teens. ATP produces six to nine different shows a semester with performances at the historic Franklin Theatre. Learn more here.
2. Barefoot Republic Camp
Barefoot Republic is a multi-cultural camp that celebrates diversity and builds unity by facilitating the development of Christ-centered relationships between individuals from diverse cultural, racial and socioeconomic backgrounds. They have day camps which rotate at different locations all summer. Learn more here.
3. Brentwood Academy
219 Granny White Pike, Brentwood
Brentwood Academy offers various sports camps and academic programs. If you are looking for day camps or programs that will entertain and nurture your child, then Brentwood Academy Summer Programs is the place to be. Learn more here.
4. Brentwood STEM Camp
1550 West McEwen Drive, Franklin
Technology playground for future inventors: At RobotiX Institute, they offer a variety of Robotics lessons, customized for individual students. They provide structured Robotics education for those who are interested in STEM curriculum. Learn more here.
5. Camp Marymount
1318 Fairview Boulevard, Fairview
Camp Marymount is a 79-year-old camp for children located in Fairview. Camp Marymount gives children experiences and memories to last a lifetime. Campers learn to live in community with others and savor the simple things in life. Learn more here.
6. David Deaton Karate Camp
David Deaton Karate Studios has locations convenient to anyone looking for a karate school. Summer Camp offers five great life skills! Kids will learn self defense, vital safety tips, how to deal with bullies, how to cope when parents are not around and what to do when confronted by a stranger. Learn more here.
7. Deer Run Camp
3845 Perkins Road, Thompson’s Station
Everyday distractions are removed enabling campers to discover their strengths, explore new adventures, forge deep friendships and complete challenges.
Passionate staff and counselors lead your child to authentically grow in faith, character, confidence, respect and leadership. The staff-to-camper ratio is higher than required standards allowing for closer supervision, deeper relationships with the counselors and other campers, plus a more powerful camper experience. Deer Run offers day camps and overnight camp starting from ages 5 and up. Learn more here.
8. Currey Ingram
6544 Murray Lane, Brentwood
On an 83-acre campus, campers will enjoy nature trails, creek, sports fields, and creative indoor space at Currey Ingram Academy’s two summer camps. Camp Beech Creek at Currey Ingram is a summer camp open to any children in rising kindergarten through sixth-grade. There’s also ADHD summer treatment program which offers an intensive six-week summer treatment program for students with ADHD. Learn more here.
9. Whippoorwill Farm Day Camp
7840 Whippoorwill Lane, Fairview
Voted one the best camps in Nashville and a summer tradition for more than 40 years! Located in beautiful Williamson County, campers choose their own activities every day. Options include swimming, crafts, rappelling and rock climbing, archery, horseback riding and other activities. Learn more here.
10. YMCA Day Camps
Multiple Locations
At YMCA Day Camp, no two weeks are exactly the same. Throughout the summer, campers work together, play together and create friendships that will last a lifetime while exploring a different theme each week. They offer a nine-week summer day camp, sports camps and more. Learn more here.
11. Battle Ground Academy Summer Camp
336 Ernest Rice Lane, Franklin
Whether your child is interested in learning to build robots, fly drones, or bake culinary masterpieces, these camps are designed to nurture curiosity. BGA offers athletic camps for all ages and sports including football, baseball, softball, basketball, cheerleading, soccer, tennis, and volleyball. Their arts and enrichment camps will spark the creativity and imagination of any child with hands-on clay, painting and sewing instruction and more. They also offer a driver’s education class. All camps are directed by a BGA coach or faculty member or camp professional. Learn more here.
12. Let it Shine
1892 General George Patton Drive, Franklin
They offer a summer camp for ages 3-12. Camp is from 9:00am-3:00pm with extended care available from 7:30am-6:00pm. Kids will have time on the trampolines, zip-line, bounce house, rock wall, swimming & gymnastics. Learn more here.
13. Williamson County Parks & Recreation
Multiple Locations
Williamson County Parks and Recreation (WCPR) provides a variety of summer camp programs and activities for ages 4 to 17 at various facilities across Williamson County. The nine-week general summer day camp program is offered in May until July for ages 5 to 12. Camp Will is a 7-week, therapeutic summer day camp for Williamson County residents ages 6-23. Specialty camps (1-5 days) are offered in drama, art, science, Legos, cheer, dance, technology, music and sports at various locations throughout the county. For adventurous kids wanting one-day trips, sign up to shoot the rapids, skate, bowl, swim or visit an amusement park with Boredom Busters (ages 6-15) or JEAPS (ages 11-15). WCPR has not updated all of the camps on the website but open registration will begin in March. Learn more here.
14. Creekside Riding Academy and Stables
2359 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin
They offer half and full day camps where you will learn safety around horses, proper riding techniques, how to lunge a horse and leading a horse. All rider levels are welcome at the camp. Learn more here.
15. Owl’s Hill Sanctuary
454 Beech Creek Road North, Brentwood
Summer camp provides rewarding opportunities for campers to learn about Tennessee wildlife and the environment in a natural setting through games, hikes, exploration, crafts and live animal programs.
The camp is limited in size so each child receives individual attention. Registration includes a camp shirt, water bottle and daily snack. Campers bring lunch Monday-Thursday. All camps include Friday kosher hotdog lunch, ice cream dessert, and water games. Learn more here.
16. Camp Sugar Drop
7020 Church Street, Brentwood
Bring your aspiring pastry chef to Sugar Drop where each week you can learn how to make cakes pastries and other sweet treats.From a British Bake-Off to Boys Who Bake, there ‘s something for everyone. Learn more here.
17. History Summer Camp
1345 Eastern Flank Circle, Franklin
The Battle of Franklin Trust’s History Summer Camp offers children two unique opportunities to learn about America’s past which still affects us today. Camp runs July 13-17. Through activities, demonstrations, and fun, campers can learn everything about how to look up family history, history of Franklin, and visit local historical spots. The camp provides an engaging learning experience for boys and girls ages 8-12. The cost of this camp is $300.00/per camper. For questions or more information, please contact Sarah Falck at (615) 905-0692 or sarah@boft.org. Register online here.
18. AR Workshop Summer Break Youth Camp
330 Mayfield Drive, Franklin
AR Workshop Franklin is hosting its first summer Art Camps. Each session is 4 days (Mon-Thursday) and you have the option of attending a morning or afternoon session. Each of their summer workshops are designed for girls and boys, ages 7-14.
Participants will customize and make 4 DIY Projects and a T-Shirt over the course of the 4-day camp. Participants will have the opportunity to customize their project with their choice of paint colors from their decor line of paints. Kids are welcome to bring a snack and a drink to enjoy during a short break. Register online here.
19. Cheekwood
1200 Forrest Park Dr, Nashville
At Cheekwood, kids of all ages can create their own masterpieces in the art studios, get outside and explore the gardens and more every week in June and July for ages 4-15. Camp is open June 1- July 31 with morning and afternoon sessions. Learn more and register here.
20. Science Quest Camp at Adventure Science Center
800 Fort Negley Blvd, Nashville
ScienceQuest Camp at Adventure Science Center provides a wide range of science enrichment programs for youth in grades K-6th, with special programs in the summer for rising 7th-9th graders. New this year, Adventure Science has partnered with Harpeth Hall and Montgomery Bell to offer off-site programs.
Programs combine science, technology, engineering and math in ways that encourage kids to actively discover and examine concepts for themselves. ScienceQuest inspires a life-long passion for learning and teaches kids creative problem-solving skills, teamwork, persistence and follow-through in a fun learning environment. Learn more here.
21. Better Kids Golf Academy Camp
7175 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
Learn the basics of golf including the swing, chipping, putting, discipline, honesty and hard work. The Better Kids Golf Camp is for kids ages 5-15. Camp dates start on May 25 – July 30. All equipment is provided or you can bring your own. Learn more here.
22. Firstlight Art Academy Day Camp
1710 General George Patton Drive # 108, Brentwood
Firstlight offers three options over the summer. A day camp (in the mornings), or a full-day camp from 9 am – 3 pm. Firstlight has something for all artists ages 4-14. New this year-Characters Camp where teens can learn to draw realistic cartoons based on human structure. Learn more here.
23. Nashville Ballet Summer Camp
3630 Redmon Road, Nashville
Help your young artist strengthen the scope of their imagination through creative development and physical activity. Each camp theme is based on ballets that have been performed by Nashville Ballet, including Sleeping Beauty and Peter Pan. Children gain an appreciation for the classic art form by learning about each ballet’s plot, practicing choreography, acting out the story, making crafts, watching video performances of Nashville Ballet’s productions and of course, taking ballet classes! Half-day camps start at age 3 with full day camps starting at age 5. Learn more here.
24. Nashville Zoo Summer Camp
3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville
Campers ages 4 to 18 are invited to day camps full of Zoo favorites and new adventures. All camps incorporate animal trail exploration, games, crafts, WILD hands-on activities,and up-close animal encounters.
Most camps run from 9 am to 3pm each day, with before-care available starting at 7:30am and after-care available until 5:30pm for an extra fee. Learn more here.
25. Code Ninjas
1113 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin
Kids learn to code through engaging game-based curriculum that teaches teamwork, logic, math, and problem-solving. They gain vital skills while having a blast. Camps are designed for ages 7- 14 with a focus on javascript, game building, Minecraft, and app builders club. Learn more here.
26. County Music Hall of Fame – Songwriting Camp
222 Fifth Avenue South, Nashville
Songwriting camp at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum offers a fun and unforgettable experience where budding songwriters can hone their craft, learn from professionals, and make new friends. Camp includes one-on-one mentoring sessions, instrument instruction, performance coaching, recording experiences, workshops led by special guests, and much more. Campers will also enjoy unlimited access to the museum galleries and a tour of Historic RCA Studio B, located on Nashville’s Music Row. Designed for ages 11 – 18. Learn more here.
27. Nashville Children’s Theatre
25 Middleton Street, Nashville
Nashville Children’s Theatre is a longstanding camp in Nashville. Their camps are for ages 4- 18 where you explore acting, being creative or developing your theatre skills. Camps run May 26 – July 31 from 9 am – 3 pm Monday thru Friday. Learn more here.
28. Camp Davis
801 Percy Warner Park, Nashville
The flagship summer program of the Gordon JCC Camp Davis has another incredible summer in store for 2020. New leadership. New songs. Same ruach. At the center of the Camp Davis experience are six values pulled from Jewish tradition: Love, Righteousness, Holy Community, Nature, Growth, and most importantly Fun.
A combination of their time tested Traditional Camp and top quality Specialty Tracks means that there is something for everyone. No matter who you are or where you come from, the Camp Davis family welcomes you. Learn more here.
29. Ivybrook Academy Summer Camp
1268 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin
Ivybrook Academy will host a summer camp for ages 2 – 6 from 9 am – 1 pm. Beginning June 1 – July 24, each week will have a different theme from ArtTastic, Waterworks, Pirates and Princesses, and Science Lab. Each theme is specifically designed to facilitate inquiry, enthusiasm, and excitement for learning. Learn more here.
30. Aviation Day Camp at MTSU
1201 East Main Street, Murfreesboro
The MTSU Aerospace Department offers a one-week introduction to Aviation day camp, designed for students in grades 8-12 to explore aspects of aviation. Four days will be spent at Jean A Flight Education Center at Murfreesboro Municipal Airport with one day on campus at MTSU. Learn more here.
31. FlourPower Kids Cooking Studio
330 Franklin Road, Brentwood (in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center)
The cooking studio isn’t officially opened yet but they are taking registrations for summer camps. Ages for classes range from 8 -12 beginning in June until August. Classes listed are Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Around the World in Five Days, Movie Thyme, and more. Learn more here.