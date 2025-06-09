Williamson Health Foundation to Host 30th Annual Champions Golf Classic, After-Party

The Williamson Health Foundation will host the 30th Annual Williamson Health Champions Golf Classic on August 18, 2025, at the Nashville Golf and Athletic Club located at 1703 Crockett Springs Trail in Brentwood. To celebrate this special milestone, this year’s event will offer a single afternoon round of golf with a 1 p.m. shotgun start tee time followed by an After-Party starting at 5:30 p.m. featuring delicious food, meaningful connections and live entertainment from well-known musical artists and local supporters of the health system. Proceeds from this year’s tournament will help fund the Williamson Health and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee athletic training program which is provided at no cost to Williamson County Schools.

“We are thrilled to celebrate 30 years of giving back to Williamson County made possible by the generous support from our growing community,” said Leigh Williams, Williamson Health Foundation Executive Director. “This year’s event is especially exciting with the addition of the After-Party featuring a unique putting contest and incredible musical talent, adding even more energy to the friendly competition on the course.”

The cost of a foursome golf team is $3,500 which also includes four tickets to the After-Party. Individual After-Party tickets are also available to purchase for those not playing in the tournament at $250 per person for general admission and $350 per person for VIP access. Interested participants may click here to register a team and/or purchase After-Party tickets.

In addition to recruiting teams, the Williamson Health Foundation is also actively seeking sponsors at various levels for both the golf tournament and the After-Party. Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee is serving as the After-Party VIP sponsor. JE Dunn Construction and SurgiCor are the presenting sponsors for the golf tournament, while Gallagher is the presenting sponsor for the After-Party. Many additional sponsorship opportunities remain available—including one more presenting sponsor for the After-Party. Click here for the full list of sponsorship options.

As part of the event, Williamson Health Foundation Capital Campaign Co-Chair Caroline Bryan will host her signature competition, Putting for Purses, which combines skill, fashion and philanthropy. Participants purchase opportunities to win coveted designer purses which have been donated in support of Caroline’s favorite causes. The Putting for Purses competition will take place at 5:45 p.m. just after the start of the After-Party.

“Our signature ‘Putting for Purses’ contest at charity golf events has become a fan favorite — and for good reason! There’s nothing more entertaining than watching someone sink a putt with laser focus…all because they’ve got their eye on that one perfect handbag – whether it’s for them or a lucky loved one,” said Bryan. “We’ve had some incredible designer bags donated for this great cause, and it’s such a fun way to raise extra funds right on the course. So don’t forget to bring your wallet — and your short game — because you’re definitely going to want in on the action!”

Proceeds from the event will be directed to the Williamson Health and Bone and Joint Institute athletic training program. As part of this program, certified athletic trainers from Williamson Health and Bone and Joint Institute are assigned to all Williamson County public high schools providing sports medicine coverage to all student-athletes at their respective schools. These athletic trainers are present on campus for all practices and home games, covering 23 TSSAA varsity sports, to provide care in case of injuries. This service, which costs Williamson Health and Bone and Joint Institute nearly $825,000 per year and is provided free of charge to Williamson County Schools, serves more than 7,500 student-athletes a year. This year, 10 Williamson Health and Bone and Joint Institute athletic trainers will cover more than 2,500 home games across nine high schools in the county.

“We are honored to be able to give back to our young athletes through our athletic training program thanks to gracious contributions from our local supporters,” said Jay Moore, ATC, Director of Athletic Training for Williamson Health and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee. “Because burnout and injuries are the most common causes of mental health issues among athletes, our comprehensive sports medicine program is essential to the overall well-being of the athletes. Our athletic trainers examine all aspects of the student-athlete’s journey from physical to emotional health often forming meaningful relationships with athletes and their families.”

Williamson Health and Bone and Joint Institute athletic trainers also work in tandem with the Bone and Joint Institute team physicians as part of the comprehensive sports medicine program the local health system offers local high schools at no expense to the schools. The team physicians generously offer their time and talents as part of their commitment to care for local athletes. In addition to providing medical support to the teams they serve, these providers also get to know the athletes on a personal level. On-site Emergency Medical Services are also provided by Williamson Health for every high school’s home varsity football games.

Registration for the 2025 Williamson Health Champions Golf Classic is now open. For more information about the event visit williamsonhealth.org/golf-tournament.

