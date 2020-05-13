



In a matter of just a few days, COVID-19 taught us a powerful economic lesson. No job can be taken for granted. We saw how the lively restaurants of Franklin and bustling Broadway of Nashville became eerily silent when routine American life came to a grinding halt. Now, we’re seeing the trickle effects in everything from the meat industry to the oil markets.

We can’t know for certain how long the stay-at-home orders will last in Middle Tennessee, particularly Davidson County. The uncertainty has many asking, “What can I do to increase my cash flow?” If you’re looking to pick up some extra gig work, we’ve got an app you should check out called Steady.

Steady is a free app you can download on your smartphone to quickly sort through a variety of gigs and “income boosters.” Search for “Work from Home,” “Anytime Work,” “Part-Time & Full-Time Work,” or “Recently Added Work.” With over 1,200 gigs currently listed in Nashville and more than 500 in Franklin, Steady is a far more efficient way for finding a new paying gig than posting to your Facebook page!

While Steady can be great for anyone, if you’re temporarily unemployed or working reduced hours in your primary job, you can’t afford to not know about this. Sort gigs by categories, distance from your home, and a number of other filters. Here are three of Steady’s temporary side gigs that can boost your income in any economy!



Prime Now Shopper with Amazon/Whole Foods

Looking to pick up some extra cash while still enjoying a flexible schedule? As a Prime Now Shopper with Amazon, you can help fulfill orders at your local Whole Foods Market by carefully selecting items and packaging them for delivery. Applying takes only 30 minutes. Earn $17+/hour while learning the difference between lacinato kale and swiss chard! (Note: this position is not a delivery job. No vehicle or driver’s license required.)

Team Member at Publix

Grocery stores are booming as shoppers stock up on the essentials. (And maybe some non-essentials, too!) Companies like Publix, which has been recognized time and again as one of the best places to work in America, are adding to their workforce to keep up with the rising demand. Publix is hiring for a wide range of positions, including cash register operations, bagging groceries, stocking shelves, and more. Applying to this gig takes just 30 minutes on Steady.

Pet Care, Housekeeping, Tutoring Jobs

Do you love helping others? Care.com connects gig workers with families looking for anything from pet care to housekeeping to tutoring. If you like the idea of creating your own schedule and setting your own hourly rates, this is a great opportunity. The platform matches caregivers with families every three minutes, so the process moves quickly! Applying only takes 15 minutes; approvals are typically done in one to two days.

Crew Member at Trader Joe’s

Ever wondered what it’s like to join a company that publishes its own monthly print newsletter that people actually want to read? Well, here’s your chance. Join the hard-working and fun crew behind Trader Joe’s – and snag a couple of copies of this month’s Fearless Flyer for your coffee table while you’re there! The company is now hiring a range of positions, including cash register operations, grocery bagging, shelf stocking, and more. Apply in just 30 minutes. (Note: a high school diploma or GED is required for this position.)

Extra! Steady Income Boosters

One last tip! Steady also acts as a new form of personal financial advisor, tracking your income, and creating a personalized plan to help you earn and save. Steady allows you to take advantage of special offers, known as Steady Income Boosters. Here are just a few examples:

Get $20 when you complete your first Instacart order

Get $30 when you complete your first Doordash order

Get $75 when you spend $25 with your Varo Visa® Debit Card

Ready to start making extra money now? Download Steady here.



