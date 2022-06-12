3 Ways to Pet-Proof Your Floors

From McCall’s Carpet One

Spring is officially here and you know what that means —rain and mud season! And who’s especially good at tracking in dirt this season? Your kids and pets.

Active households with children and pets appreciate the functions of a floor that can handle life’s toughest mishaps. Thanks to new technology, spills, scratches, and dents don’t stand a chance against this year’s flooring products that can take on all kinds of unexpected accidents, from spilled beverages to puppy accidents.