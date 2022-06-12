3 Ways to Pet-Proof Your Floors

From McCall’s Carpet One
Spring is officially here and you know what that means —rain and mud season! And who’s especially good at tracking in dirt this season? Your kids and pets.
Active households with children and pets appreciate the functions of a floor that can handle life’s toughest mishaps. Thanks to new technology, spills, scratches, and dents don’t stand a chance against this year’s flooring products that can take on all kinds of unexpected accidents, from spilled beverages to puppy accidents.
1Pet-proof Hard Surfaces
Shelby Lane – White Oak by Hydrotek H2O in Antique
If you love hardwood floors but think it’s out of the question because you have pets, there’s good news! Thanks to the latest advancements in hardwood flooring, you don’t have to worry about issues like scratches or moisture. In fact, today’s engineered hardwood floors are so durable, that they’re backed by 50 year warranties! Now, you can get the popular authentic white oak look installed throughout your home with Hydrotek H2O’s Shelby Lane White Oak flooring. With enduring features and waterproof construction, this floor will surely stand up to the test of kids and pets.
2Pet-proof Carpet
Winter Wind Berber by Tigressa in Horizon
Looking for something softer? We have pet-proof carpet products too! With Tigressa’s Winter Wind Berber line, you get a plush textured cut pile that’s trackless, so you’re less likely to see footprints (or paw prints) showing up on your floors. This Berber flecked carpet will instantly elevate the appeal of any room you choose to install it in with its warm hues and soft fibers.
3Pet-proof Inspired Design
Design by KATE DAVIDSON
It’s no secret that dogs love a good bed to curl up on and cats enjoy napping in the warmest spots, so why not elevate your home design with comfortable throws and rugs? Area rugs are especially great for rooms where you might have cold tile or slippery luxury vinyl installed, as it gives your pet a soft place to land. Typically, flatweave rugs made of synthetic materials like nylon or polyester make for the most pet-friendly rugs since they are durable and easy to clean.