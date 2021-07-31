3 Ways to Add Color to Your Home

3 Botanicals

Floral prints add a touch of brightness to your home. If you prefer a more muted palette of botanicals, go for the green foliage look of trees or cacti.

Find more inspiration for color in your home here.

——————————————————————————————————

McCall’s Carpet Oneis Franklin’s locally-owned carpet, flooring & tile center with free estimates and local installation of carpet, hardwood flooring, kitchen and bath tile – plus furniture and appliances by DT McCall’s in the back! Everything home, all in one place – all at great, low prices!

Visit McCall’s low-budget showroom on Franklin Rd next to The Factory in Franklin, or click for a free in-home estimate.