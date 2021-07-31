3 Ways to Add Color to Your Home

If you feel like your home needs an upgrade this year, McCalls Carpet One has tips on how to add color to your home for the perfect refresh this summer.
1Select a Rug with Color
Not only do rugs protect your hardwood floors, but it’s also a great place to add color. When adding color with a rug, stick to a monochromatic look. Trending right now are coastal blues, greens, and serene palettes.
2Try Adding Gold Tones
Colors don’t have to be bright but gold tones reflect light. To add hues of gold, try adding gold hardware, light fixtures with gold, or statement pieces.
3Botanicals
Floral prints add a touch of brightness to your home. If you prefer a more muted palette of botanicals, go for the green foliage look of trees or cacti.
Find more inspiration for color in your home here.
