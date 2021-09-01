3 Types of Wine Perfect for Summer Sipping

These wines are great for those evenings in which you just want to relax and sip wine with friends and family.
1Argentinean Malbec
A full-bodied Malbec is a fantastic summer wine, especially when grilling or throwing a barbecue.
The International Wine and Food Society says Argentinean Malbecs are the “perfect match for a summer barbecue.” Here’s why:
“Malbec is gifted with an array of complex flavors. Look for dark colored fruits such as plum, blackberry, raspberry, black currant and black cherry. However, the tie-in with barbecue comes from its smoky, charcoal scents and flavors that are seasoned with just a dollop of oak.
2Sauvignon Blanc
Sauvignon Blanc is a great summer wine because it is dry and crisp and pairs well with a variety of foods. It’s a great wine to sip on a hot summer day.
Sauvignon Blanc was even considered the fastest-growing type of wine in the U.S. last summer, as reported by Forbes. Its popularity continues to grow thanks to its versatility and universal appeal.
3Rosé
Rosés have become extremely popular the last few years, especially as a summer drink. Its pinkish hue and light taste scream summer. Rosé is also a crowd pleaser, as they have a middle of the road flavor profile and can appeal to both red and white wine drinkers. And we can’t forget about the new frosé trend, which is frozen rosé. You will also find lots of recipes online for rosé lemonade.
