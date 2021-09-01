3 Types of Wine Perfect for Summer Sipping

3 Rosé

Rosés have become extremely popular the last few years, especially as a summer drink. Its pinkish hue and light taste scream summer. Rosé is also a crowd pleaser, as they have a middle of the road flavor profile and can appeal to both red and white wine drinkers. And we can’t forget about the new frosé trend, which is frozen rosé. You will also find lots of recipes online for rosé lemonade.

At JJ’s Wine Bar in historic downtown Franklin, you can try all these types of wine (and so much more)! We offer 28 different types of wine by the glass, dispensed in your choice of sizes – a taste (1 oz), a half-serving (5 oz), or full-serving (8 oz), using a smart-card received from your server.

For those who prefer to bypass the wine-dispensing machines, we offer many wines by the glass. from our menu. Or perhaps you would prefer to order a bottle from our extensive bottle list; we have many options!

Visit JJ’s Wine Bar at 206 E Main St in downtown Franklin. Come by or call us at 615-942-5033. JJ’s is open 4pm – 10pm Tuesday through Thursday and 4pm – 11pm on Friday and Saturday, closed Sunday.