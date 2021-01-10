3 Tips for Your Next Renovation

As we spend more time in our homes, you might be finding areas that need a makeover or updating.

As you embark on your 2021 renovation projects, check out Carpet One’s recent blog post Navigating a Smooth Renovation to get renovation tips they’ve learned along the way.

Plan

Every renovation needs a plan. Before you start construction ask yourself what do you want the final outcome to be? And what are your must-haves for your space?

Budget

The not so fun part of renovations – budget talks. Projects are driven by the need to define the projects for your family or finances define the scope of the project. Before you start, do your homework, get quotes from more than one company. And be prepared for the unexpected like that hidden problem behind the wall you plan to move.

Timeline

As you start your new renovation, ask your contractor about the timeline. To keep on track, have checkpoints along the way to ensure you will come close to your deadline. One tip to keep your project on time, order your items far enough in advance to avoid delays.

